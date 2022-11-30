Read full article on original website
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was searching for someone in eastern Columbia on Friday morning near South Field Drive. A sheriff’s office spokesman told ABC17 News that a deputy saw someone in the area who was believed to be a resident with six active Boone County warrants for failure to appear on The post Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man
LEBANON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County man accused of the 2019 killing of Aaron Brantley was found guilty of murder and other charges on Friday. Christopher English, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed-criminal action and the abandonment of a corpse. A sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The The post English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man found guilty of drug-related murder
An Eldon man is found guilty of murdering a Columbia man three years ago during a deadly drug deal. The jury found Christopher English guilty, Friday afternoon, of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. He’ll be sentenced by a judge February 7, 2023. English is...
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police identify woman killed in east Columbia crash
An 83-year-old woman died in a crash in east Columbia that shut down a road Thursday, police say. The post Police identify woman killed in east Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Bond set for Jefferson City man charged with girlfriend's accidental shooting death
Bond is set for a Jefferson City man charged with the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend. On Friday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set bond at $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20, last Sunday. She died several days later.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Arrested By Highway Patrol
An Osage Beach woman lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 10:45 Thursday night. 39-year-old Amanda Nunnally faces a pending felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect
Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
939theeagle.com
Collision on Columbia’s East Broadway kills one
Columbia Police have not released the name of the motorist who was killed in Thursday’s vehicle collision near East Broadway and Hominy creek trail. That’s down the hill from the Central Bank branch on Keene. The crash happened at about 2 pm and closed the road in both...
kjluradio.com
Hartsburg shooter captured Thursday in Columbia
A man wanted in Boone County for a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been captured. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies spotted Dustin Higgins, 33, of Fulton, late Thursday morning in a vehicle parked at Menards on Vandiver Drive. Before contact could be made, Higgins drove away. When...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for property damage in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence where a victim stated that Jacob Brush had allegedly thrown a liquor bottle through a window of the victim’s work truck. It was also stated that Brush had thrown an object through the victim’s personal car window.
kjluradio.com
Mokane man accused of dropping bag of meth inside Ham's Prairie store
A Callaway County man is arrested after he drops almost six grams of methamphetamine inside a general store. Eric Hollowell, 52, of Mokane, is facing numerous charges, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man's murder trial drawing to a close
The murder trial of an Eldon man is drawing to a close. Christopher English is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse for the 2019 shooting death of Aaron Brant of Columbia. Brant was missing for one month before his body was found in a wooded area of Miller County. Investigators stated the murder was the result of a bad drug deal.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested for assaulting woman then leading police on a chase
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a domestic disturbance that ended with a police chase on the city’s east end. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Atchison Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The victim told police Byron Jarvis, 36, had come to her home to get his belongings following a prior domestic assault.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Saline County man seriously injured in Lafayette County collision
Three people are seriously injured, including a Saline County man, involved in a collision in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, was driving through Lafayette County on Friday when he pulled into the path of an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to strike Osborn’s car on the driver’s side.
kjluradio.com
Wanted Macon woman arrested on drug charge in Moniteau County
A woman from northeast Missouri is arrested in Moniteau County on a drug charge. Tanya Rodie, 35, of Macon, was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine. She also had three active warrants for her arrest from other jurisdictions. The investigation into Rodie began Wednesday when deputies on routine patrol on...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City employee arrested for making threats against coworkers before retirement
A Jefferson City man is arrested for making threats against some of his co-workers. Gilberto Gomez was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Gomez, who is scheduled to retire this month, had been making comments at work for the past several months about his intention to shoot several employees at the facility. Two witnesses approached management last Friday about Gomez making comments about shooting elderly co-workers who he allegedly said didn’t need to be working.
kjluradio.com
Steelville man arrested in hometown driving vehicle stolen from Gasconade County
A Crawford County man is arrested in a vehicle stolen from a neighboring county. The sheriff’s department reports they conducted a traffic stop in Steelville on Wednesday evening to double check a vehicle they believed had been reported stolen out of Gasconade County. After deputies stopped the driver, Brian Murray, 44, of Steelville, they determined the vehicle was the one they were looking for.
Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus and peace disturbance after police say she threatened children on a bus in October. The Columbia Police Department said in a probable cause statement that it had video of Alexis Harvey-Phillips, 24, entering a school bus and screaming and yelling at The post Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
