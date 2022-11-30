A Jefferson City man is arrested for making threats against some of his co-workers. Gilberto Gomez was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Gomez, who is scheduled to retire this month, had been making comments at work for the past several months about his intention to shoot several employees at the facility. Two witnesses approached management last Friday about Gomez making comments about shooting elderly co-workers who he allegedly said didn’t need to be working.

