pittsburghsportsnow.com

Status of Pitt’s Remaining 2023 Commitments

It’s been a rough couple week for the Pitt Panthers in terms of defections from the program, either through decommitments or transfers. Wide receiver Jaylon Barden, defensive back Judson Tallandier, cornerback Khalil Anderson and defensive end Sam Williams all announced this week their intentions of transferring. Keep in mind, some transfers are 100% the decision of the player, while others are “encouraged” by the program. In terms of de-commitments, Pitt lost 3-star cornerback Brice Pollock and 3-star offensive lineman Phillip Daniels.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final

EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
CBS Pittsburgh

Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten retires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major figure in WPIAL football is hanging up the clipboard Thursday as Central Catholic announced its head coach, Terry Totten, has announced his retirement. Totten was the bench boss for the Vikings for 21 years and led the school to two PIAA State championships and six WPIAL championships throughout his tenure. Before becoming the head coach of the Vikings, Totten became the defensive coordinator in 2002 and was promoted to head coach in 2005. Totten is also a graduate of Central Catholic as a part of the 1976 class."Coach Totten has been an integral part of the Central Catholic Football tradition for many years," said Central Catholics Principal Brother Mike Andrejko, FSC. "We are grateful for his service and devotion to our young men as well as his commitment of excellence to the program."Success didn't stop at the high school level for Totten's players, five of them went on to play in the NFL, four of which still play in the league, the highest among any high school in Pennsylvania. 
High School Football PRO

West Mifflin, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westinghouse High School football team will have a game with Steel Valley High School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Roundup: Aliquippa, Union Advance to State Finals

Allentown Central Catholic got on the scoreboard first with a field goal and trailed only 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Aliquippa after that, as the Quips rolled the Vikings, 31-10, to earn a place in the PIAA Class-4A championship game against Bishop McDevitt out of Harrisburg. Quentin Goode started the rout by finding John Tracy for a screen pass that went 56 yards for a touchdown with 9:18 left in the 2nd quarter. Donovan Walker followed with an interception and returned it 17 yards to the Quips’ 35-yard line. Tracy found pay dirt again on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Aliquippa up 18-3. The Quips missed their first two PAT attempts and failed on a two-point conversion.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt DE Sam Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Pitt sophomore defensive end Sam Williams has decided to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Since the end of the regular season on Saturday, Williams is the fourth player to transfer from Pitt (cornerback Khalil Anderson, defensive back Judson Tallandier and wide receiver Jaylon Barden). ”It’s been a...
lazytrips.com

21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh

Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
wtae.com

Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Pittsburgh In?

It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
Community Policy