ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

Concerns voiced on Highway 98 bridge proposal

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJ8vo_0jRpZq5n00

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors discussed the upcoming replacement of the U.S. Highway 98 Homochitto River Bridge with county engineer Mike McKenzie, who said the current plan for the project will involve closure of the 1950s-era bridge and rerouting of traffic to Yap and Gloster roads. McKenzie told the board he asked MDOT for traffic counts for Highway 98 near the bridge and for Yap and Gloster roads. “I emailed them and asked them about their traffic count,” he said. “Right now, MDOT’s current volume maps on the internet — which anybody can get to — show the traffic count on Gloster and Yap to be around 330 cars a day. The traffic that they showed on 98 was more than 4,000. “So, if they shut (98) down and half of those come over here (through Yap and Gloster roads), then you’re going to go from 300 to the 2,000 range. And based on their numbers, at least 200 of those vehicles per day would probably be trucks. You wouldn’t want 200 trucks a day coming through there. Gloster and Yap roads for sure would be destroyed.” “We don’t want trucks coming through there. That will destroy those roads and (Meadville’s Walnut) street,” District 2 Supervisor Henry “Eddie” Stebbins agreed. Gloster Road, inside Meadville’s corporate limits, becomes Walnut Street and town officials have previously expressed their concerns about what large volumes of detour traffic could have on municipal streets looking for the shortest route around the bridge closure. McKenzie went on to say MDOT had talked about putting two inches of asphalt over Yap and Gloster roads after the bridge project was completed. “Yeah, but they didn’t say anything about base failures,” Stebbins added. “I asked them about base failures and they said that wasn’t included in the plans,” District 5 Supervisor and Board President Jimmie “Bodi” Bass said. “Their only other choice is to buy more right-of-way and build a detour bridge so they don’t put more traffic on us,” McKenzie said. “Their (thoughts were) that they would rather not spend that money to do that. They would rather do something that would help us in the long run. “Another option is, y’all make a counter offer and say ‘Yeah, we’re OK with that, but you’re going to have to do something to the road other than just the two-inch overlay. That ain’t going to cut it.’ They told us they didn’t have any more money for that, (though).” In other action at the meeting, Chancery Clerk Jill Jordan Gilbert told the panel that Entergy Mississippi had assessed all county-owned buildings — except for the library — and provided a quote for the replacement of fluorescent lighting with energy-efficient LED lighting. The power company provided individual quotes for the courthouse, health department, Department of Human Services-Welfare office, maintenance shop, AJFC-Soil Conservation building, Mississippi State Extension Service office building and the Franklin County School District’s Superintendent of Education offices, with the total cost for the county coming to $12,878 and the portion paid by Entergy being $49,317. Gilbert said she felt the portion the county would have to pay for the library would be around $3,000. The board voted to move forward with the lighting replacements, contingent on the price quoted for the library. Also during the session, supervisors took up these items of business: • Opened bids for work to be done on Freewoods Road where erosion is causing damage along a stream embankment. Bids received were from Dozer LLC, in the amount of $71,275; Midway Construction Inc., for $60,950; and Hope Enterprises, for $68,375. The board accepted Midway Construction’s quote, as it was the lowest and best submission. • Heard from Gilbert that three-year interest quotes were received for a new garbage truck for $223,000 — 4.65 percent from United Mississippi Bank, 4.90 percent from Trustmark and 6.05 percent from Bank of Franklin. The quote from UMB was accepted. • Approved the placement of two school bus turnarounds as requested by the Franklin County School District – one on Horseshoe Road and the other on Knoxville Road. • Approved the payment of $20,384.60 to Midway Construction Inc., for work on Bedford-Tillman Road. • Gave approval to purchase a ZOOM account for courtroom use for $149.90 per year. • Approved paying claims to The Franklin Advocate in the amounts of $46.12, $61.96 and $121.80 for notices to bidders for county depositories, petroleum products and bridge materials and $99.96 for publishing of the monthly cash disbursements journal. • Gave approval for the board, Gilbert, county bookkeeper Tonya Blackwell and board attorneys Bill Halford and Morgan Halford Poore to attend the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Legislative Conference in January. • Approved payment of $75 to the District 5 Fire Department for rental of its building for use as an election polling site. • Approved reimbursing Mississippi State University Extension Service Agent Keith Whitehead $24.05 for the purchase of two yearly planners. • Voted to add Friday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Dec. 23 as part of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday observances as allowed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, in addition to Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving and Monday, Dec. 26, which is when the Christmas holiday will be observed by government offices as Christmas Day is on Sunday this year. The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the board, which is open to the public, is set for 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mississippian

Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales

In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Fisherman stumbles upon shipwreck site of boat, peek into Mississippi River past

In mid-October, a local fisherman on the Yazoo Canal north of Vicksburg, Mississippi, stumbled upon a piece of history usually concealed by rippling muddy water. A 1920’s-era vessel lay in the mud of the canal bed half exposed to open air. The find was made possible due to low water caused by drought conditions on the Mississippi River and its tributaries, which swerve around Vicksburg on the way down to its endpoint in the Gulf of Mexico.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police issue statement on “drug house” signs

Signs were noticed placed in the yards of two Vicksburg properties on Friday, reading “this drug house is closed.” Friday evening, the meaning behind the signs was expressed in a release issued by the Vicksburg Police Department. The statement reads:. On Friday, December 2, 2022, the Narcotics Division...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gov. Reeves appoints Donna Ingram to Warren County Port Commission

Governor Tate Reeves recently appointed Mrs. Donna Ingram of Vicksburg, Mississippi as the Governor’s appointee to the Warren County Port Commission (WCPC). Mrs. Ingram will serve the remainder of Mr. Michael Roach’s term ending December 1, 2023. Mrs. Ingram is President of Donna M. Ingram CPA, PC in...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
listenupyall.com

Weather Closures for Tues., Nov. 29

Due to likely severe weather rolling into the Miss-Lou around or after 1PM, many area schools are closing early today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022. This post will be updated as new information comes in. VOTING WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL 7PM. **The Police Dept. and Sherriff’s Office are urging everyone to...
WJTV 12

Pike County arson suspect captured after chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arson suspect is behind bars after he allegedly ran from deputies while they were trying to arrest him on Thursday, December 1. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to arrest Roy Ray Duncan around 6:00 p.m. in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road. They said […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for shooting death of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrests warrants have been issued for two Jackson men after a teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Crystal Springs. Police said the warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd and 23-year-old Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott in connection to the murder of Bashar Ali […]
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman charged in fatal stabbing at motel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing that happened at Motel 6 in Vicksburg Tuesday morning. Vicksburg police said they were dispatched to Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road before 8:30 a.m. on November 29. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Dale Turpin, of Vicksburg, deceased in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two accused of helping 19-year-old escape Pike County custody

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – While Pike County deputies continue to search for a 19-year-old who escaped custody, investigators arrested two people in connection to the case. On November 29, deputies arrested 19-year-old Xavier Ramos on Avenue E in McComb. He was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony with intent to aid […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston

A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
GRAMBLING, LA
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing

15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Person in custody after vehicle hits Jerry’s Fish Market

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish […]
VICKSBURG, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
505
Followers
555
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy