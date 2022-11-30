ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, MS

Pesticide applicators' training course set Monday, Dec. 12 in Meadville

By Sean Dunlap
 3 days ago

Franklin Countians will have the opportunity to earn or renew their certifications through a private pesticide applicators’ training program set to be held on Monday, Dec. 12. The course will be offered at 6 p.m., at the Mississippi State University Extension Service’s Franklin County office at 20 Walnut Street in Meadville. “A private applicator, who must be at least 18 years of age, is certified to use or supervise the use of restricted-use pesticides to produce an agricultural commodity on his or her own land, leased land, rented land or on the lands of his or her employer,” Extension Agent Keith Whitehead said. Those taking part for the first time must complete an application form, attend the class and pass a test associated with the educational outreach to gain his or her certification. Franklin County pesticide applicators whose previous certification — good for five years — will expire within the next six months are also encouraged to attend the upcoming course to remain in good standing with their necessary documentation. “Having this certification is a legal requirement and the course seeks to train individuals in the safe and proper use of pesticides,” Whitehead continued. “Our office stands ready to help those needing this training and in understanding state and federal guidelines that pertain to pesticide handling.” Whitehead said the cost of the initiative is $20, which must be paid by check or money order as no cash will be taken. Those wanting additional information about the program or to pre-register to attend can contact Whitehead by calling 601-384-2349 or by visiting the Extension Service office near the corner of Walnut and Main streets across from the Franklin County Courthouse.

