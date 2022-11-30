Read full article on original website
Thirteen juveniles arrested in assault case of men pushed from RTD train
Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday. The juveniles, all between the ages of 15-17 have been arrested. Twelve have been charged with felony assault. The 13th suspect is...
Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber
Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
9News
Suspect in shootout with Englewood police makes court appearance
Philip Blankenship faces charges in connection with a shootout that resulted in his brother being killed. Blankenship's attorney says an officer shot the victim.
2 teens arrested in assault on RTD train granted bond Friday
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile girls arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred last month on an RTD train along the W Line in Lakewood have been granted bond. The girls and two juvenile boys were the latest arrested in connect with the attack. The boys were...
9News
Aurora Police engage in gunbattle with suspects in stolen vehicle
No officers were struck by gunfire, but four police cars were hit. A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Monument Police Chief Investigated for Allegedly Calling a Restaurant Patron ‘Hiroshima’
Sean Hemingway, the police chief for the town of Monument, and Town Manager Mike Foreman were investigated over the summer for their conduct at a restaurant that involved Hemingway confronting a patron and allegedly using “Hiroshima” as a racial epithet — an allegation Hemingway isn’t denying, according to documents obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder.
KDVR.com
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
Woman attacked by dog in Colorado, police seek help identifying owner
The Boulder Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked and injured a woman at Centennial Middle School on Tuesday. The suspect was reportedly walking her off-leash Blue Heeler at about 3:45 PM when the dog charged the victim...
Suspect ID'd in bank robbery, hotel barricade situation in Greenwood Village
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village Police on Friday identified a suspect accused of robbing a bank, exchanging gunfire with an officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room on Thursday. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was arrested on suspicion of:. Kidnapping. Attempted first-degree murder. First-degree assault on...
KKTV
Double shooting under investigation in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
Stolen car suspects on the run after shootout with Aurora police officers
Five Aurora police officers returned gunfire when they were shot at by suspects in response to a stolen car in the city on Wednesday night, according to Aurora Police Department. Unknown suspects were able to get away from police, and one juvenile suspects, whose involvement was unclear, was brought into custody. No officers were injured in the shooting, but during the response, one officer had some moderate injuries and was released from the hospital after treatment. According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were following a stolen Kia sedan with at least two suspects inside when the vehicle pulled into a...
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
9News
Boulder hit-and-run crash injures teen
A 14-year-old student was hit in front of Fairview High School in Boulder. Police are looking for the driver of the car that left the scene.
Bank robbery suspect exchanges gunfire with Greenwood Village Police
Guests at a Greenwood Village hotel were evacuated after a bank robbery suspect, who fired at police, barricaded himself inside, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department. Multiple police agencies surrounded the Extended Stay America and Sleep Inn at 9253 E. Costilla Ave. in Greenwood Village and authorities issued a reverse 911 call to alert area businesses and residents. The area is southeast of I-25 and Arapahoe Road. ...
Daily Record
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. The Fifth Judicial District’s grand jury on Wednesday...
Police: Suspects in GPS-tracked vehicle fire at unmarked unit
Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too."
Police seek help finding man accused of attempted murder
The Longmont Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who is wanted for attempted second degree murder. The police are seeking the location of Danny Joseph Valdez, otherwise known as "D". Valdez is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and other charges that are connected to...
