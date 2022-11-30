Five Aurora police officers returned gunfire when they were shot at by suspects in response to a stolen car in the city on Wednesday night, according to Aurora Police Department. Unknown suspects were able to get away from police, and one juvenile suspects, whose involvement was unclear, was brought into custody. No officers were injured in the shooting, but during the response, one officer had some moderate injuries and was released from the hospital after treatment. According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were following a stolen Kia sedan with at least two suspects inside when the vehicle pulled into a...

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO