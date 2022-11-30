ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

The Denver Gazette

Thirteen juveniles arrested in assault case of men pushed from RTD train

Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday. The juveniles, all between the ages of 15-17 have been arrested. Twelve have been charged with felony assault. The 13th suspect is...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber

Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Monument Police Chief Investigated for Allegedly Calling a Restaurant Patron ‘Hiroshima’

Sean Hemingway, the police chief for the town of Monument, and Town Manager Mike Foreman were investigated over the summer for their conduct at a restaurant that involved Hemingway confronting a patron and allegedly using “Hiroshima” as a racial epithet — an allegation Hemingway isn’t denying, according to documents obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder.
MONUMENT, CO
KDVR.com

Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Double shooting under investigation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Stolen car suspects on the run after shootout with Aurora police officers

Five Aurora police officers returned gunfire when they were shot at by suspects in response to a stolen car in the city on Wednesday night, according to Aurora Police Department. Unknown suspects were able to get away from police, and one juvenile suspects, whose involvement was unclear, was brought into custody. No officers were injured in the shooting, but during the response, one officer had some moderate injuries and was released from the hospital after treatment. According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were following a stolen Kia sedan with at least two suspects inside when the vehicle pulled into a...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bank robbery suspect exchanges gunfire with Greenwood Village Police

Guests at a Greenwood Village hotel were evacuated after a bank robbery suspect, who fired at police, barricaded himself inside, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department. Multiple police agencies surrounded the Extended Stay America and Sleep Inn at 9253 E. Costilla Ave. in Greenwood Village and authorities issued a reverse 911 call to alert area businesses and residents. The area is southeast of I-25 and Arapahoe Road. ...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO

