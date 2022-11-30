Munday, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Separate traffic stops from Monday into Tuesday led to the arrest of three men in Young County, two on Hwy. 114 near Loving and Jean and one in Olney.Elmer Yonatan-Dionicio Tuy-Renoj, 24, of Guatemala, and Willy Geobani Funez-Flores, 36, of Honduras, were separately transporting eight individuals on Hwy. 114 in their vehicles. The two were arrested by the Young County Sheriff’s Office and charged with smuggling of persons.Daniel Abdiel Siguenza-Salazar, 20, of Virginia, was transporting four individuals and was arrested by Olney Police Department and charged with smuggling of persons.YCSO deputies made stops on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28 and the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Hwy. 114, east of Jean for traffic violations, according to a release from YCSO. The vehicles were SUVs and the deputies observed several individuals in each vehicle.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.

