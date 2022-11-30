ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox City, TX

Munday, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Knox City High School basketball team will have a game with Munday High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Knox City High School
Munday High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

