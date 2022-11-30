Pasco, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pasco.
The Richland High School basketball team will have a game with Tri-Cities Prep on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Sophomore Boys Basketball
The Richland High School basketball team will have a game with Tri-Cities Prep on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
