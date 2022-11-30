Anderson, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anderson.
The Paradise High School basketball team will have a game with Anderson Union High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Paradise High School
Anderson Union High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Paradise High School basketball team will have a game with Anderson Union High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
Paradise High School
Anderson Union High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
