ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the months of December, January and February, structure fires become more common and a lot of that is due to home heating. “When we say home heating, probably most of what we find are those auxiliary forms of heat, so things like space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, kerosene heaters,” said Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. “Those kind of extra things. You always want to plug a space heater directly into a wall. You never want to plug it into an extension cord because the space heater typically draws a lot of current and the extension cord can’t handle that. We also see people do that and then put a rug over the extension cord so I don’t trip over it, but when you walk back and forth over that wire, you’re breaking down that wire, and then that can cause an electrical fire.”

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO