Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPaint Bank, VA
Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good TourCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
wfxrtv.com
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County has tips on preventing house fires in winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the months of December, January and February, structure fires become more common and a lot of that is due to home heating. “When we say home heating, probably most of what we find are those auxiliary forms of heat, so things like space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, kerosene heaters,” said Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. “Those kind of extra things. You always want to plug a space heater directly into a wall. You never want to plug it into an extension cord because the space heater typically draws a lot of current and the extension cord can’t handle that. We also see people do that and then put a rug over the extension cord so I don’t trip over it, but when you walk back and forth over that wire, you’re breaking down that wire, and then that can cause an electrical fire.”
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The vehicle fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire at mile marker 175 along I-81N is causing delays Friday night, according to VDOT. The right lane, shoulder and exit ramp are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for 2019 Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kai Lansana, 32 of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged for the July 2019 homicide of Salonya Evans in SE Roanoke. Lansana was indicted in early November for charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Statutory Burglary, and taken into custody November 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Frankfort, KY. He was held in the Frankfort Co. Regional Jail before being extradited back to Roanoke and charged with the listed indictments November 22.
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in electrical house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt in a house fire determined by Danville Fire Thursday to have been electrical. The Danville Fire Department was called about 8:30 a.m. to the fire on Westover Drive. Firefighters found flames coming from the front corner of the house, with all occupants having escaped.
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
WSLS
VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit with tractor-trailer in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit with a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning. Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd. Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal Highway when the driver saw...
wfxrtv.com
Two buildings catch fire in Campbell Co.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a wooden building fire that ended up catching a second building on fire. Firefighters say the call came out on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:04 a.m. While responding to the scene firefighters were made aware that the fire had begun to spread to the nearby brush. They also discovered that a mobile home was near the fire with fuel tanks.
wfirnews.com
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke fire and chimney experts share top causes of winter fires
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As more prepare to use wood stoves and fireplaces this winter, firefighters are reminding people to be careful. Chimney experts in Roanoke say one of the most common mistakes they see is using greenwood (wood that isn’t fully dry) in their fireplaces or wood stoves.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region’s pedestrian fatal crashes increase by 260% from last year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has seen a significant increase in pedestrian fatalities over the last year. Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reporting 18 pedestrians in the Roanoke region have died in 2022 from traffic crashes. That number tripled from last year, where there were five pedestrian fatalities.
WDBJ7.com
Model railroading a major passion for members of Roanoke club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the Virginia Museum of Transportation highlights some heavyweights of railroad history. In the museum’s basement, members of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club pursue a lifelong passion on a smaller scale. And they’re inviting others to climb aboard. Lean into one of...
New details released in officer-involved shooting incident in Henry Co.
UPDATE 12/3 10:40 a.m.: The Virginia State Police announced their Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Field Office in Salem will be investigating the officer-involved shooting in Henry Co. Troopers say the shooting happened when a white 1999 Buick LeSabre pulled over on the northbound Route 220 on-ramp. They have identified the driver as 57-year-old, Donald W. […]
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
WDBJ7.com
Infinity Acres Ranch enabling adults with disabilities through animal-assisted learning
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Infinity Acres Ranch is a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with special needs through its ENABLE program. Rick and Laura Steere started the program in 2012 after realizing there were no day support programs for adults in the area for their son. “ENABLE stands...
wsvaonline.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
WDBJ7.com
Festival of Trees taking over Old Christiansburg Mall
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of Trees is back in Christiansburg this holiday season. Around 15 area businesses decorated Christmas trees that are currently displayed in the Old Town Mall in downtown Christiansburg. You can vote for your favorite tree for $1 per vote. All of the money goes...
Comments / 0