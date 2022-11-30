Read full article on original website
Montana is a Top 5 State for this Career, According to Google
We get emails from various PR sources on a daily basis. Many of the press releases cite internet search data to determine trends or profiles, broken down by state. Most are somewhat interesting, but I frequently take them with a grain of salt. It's not that I don't trust the...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
269 Accidents on Montana highways in the last 24 hours
Mother nature had a nice tour of Montana over the past 24 hours, dropping a significant amount of snow from the Idaho border to the Dakotas. The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for the entirety of Montana marched across the state, wreaking havoc on travel. From midnight December 1...
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?
Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana
Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
Are You Allowed to Take Home an Arrowhead You Found in Montana?
Native American artifacts are absolutely amazing, because their resourcefulness allowed them to make literally anything out of what they had. Arrowheads are one of those artifacts, made usually of stone, they were extremely deadly and used for purposes of hunting and for war. Tons of arrowheads exist today, and many of them can be found on the ground in Big Sky Country. But, if you find one, you may not want to pick it up and take it with you out of there.
What Do You Call Someone From These Montana Cities?
What do you call someone who is from Montana? We know that one, it's a "Montanan." It's a demonym - what you call someone who lives or hails from a particular area or region, like a state or a city. Naming and classifying things is part of who we are...
There’s No Way Montana Men Take This Long to Get Ready to Go Out
Men, we all want to look our best when we go out on the town. Whether it's with a significant other or just with our friends, we take pride in how we look in public; at least every man in my life does. But how much time do we spend on the process of getting ready for that night out? When I saw the average time, I almost couldn't believe it, because it takes me at least 3 or 4 times that long to get ready.
How Small Can Montana’s Counties Get? Here’s the 5 Smallest Ones
Montana has a lot of counties, which makes sense considering it's the fourth largest state in the United States. The population of these counties isn't very high, but some are quite large in size, like Beaverhead County, Flathead County, and Big Horn County. But which ones are the smallest? And, just how small are they? Let's look at the top five smallest counties in Montana. Is your hometown in one of these?
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Natural Remedies for Back Pain in Cold, Winter Months of Montana
Combating back pain in Montana's dry, winter months seems tough! But I'm here to motivate you and remind you- health is wealth. I try not to use Tylenol and Ibuprofen too much, only because the back of the label says it can cause liver damage. I pulled my sciatica, the nerve in the spine that shoots down the legs. This pain was so severe I started crying...and I never cry.
The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Hits Solar Panels and Sage Grouse
We had a caller, Jeff from Butte, on Monday's statewide radio show. He loved the fact that Governor John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit TV show "Yellowstone", fired his entire policy team. He also really liked the part of the episode dealing with oil, gas, solar panels, and sage grouse. As someone who talks Montana politics every day, I concur.
Know a Paralyzed Veteran in Montana Who Likes to Hunt?
Do you know a paralyzed veteran here in Montana who likes to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors?. I got a note from our friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) here in Montana with a great opportunity for a free track chair that has been donated for a veteran here in Big Sky country.
Why Visiting This Montana Monument is So Emotional to Me
I absolutely love to visit historic sites across the state; I feel it's important to recognize the events that took place before you, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the place you live or grew up. One of my absolute favorite places to go is in Fort Benton, Montana, but I have to make sure I pack some tissues with me before I go. Once you hear the story, you'll know exactly why I do.
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting
Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Montana Senator Takes on Powerful New Role on Capitol Hill
We caught up with Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) earlier this week for the first time since the 2022 midterm elections. We got his take on what happened in 2022, how the map looks in 2024, and what nonsense the Democrats will try to push during the lame duck session of Congress prior to January. All this, as Daines was selected to take over leadership of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
There She Is, Montana’s Official State Christmas Tree
There's she is. That is Montana's official state capitol Christmas tree. I just have one question: is it bigger or smaller than the Griswold family Christmas tree?. Last week, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte made it official:. It’s official — our State Capitol Christmas tree has been harvested in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge...
Top 10 biggest box office movies set in Montana
Montana is picturesque and plenty of film makers over the years have agreed. In researching this article, I came across 72 movies that have been set in Montana. The funny (and perhaps tragic) thing however, is not all those movies were actually filmed in Montana. The movie "Bus Stop" staring...
Mark Levin Tears Into Montana Congressman and The “5 Saboteurs”
UPDATE: Rep. Matt Rosendale fired back at Levin. Click here for the story/audio. I started getting a few messages from our radio listeners across the state late Tuesday afternoon. Are you listening to Mark Levin right now? Mark Levin is tearing into Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT). Rosendale represents Montana...
