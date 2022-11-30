ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
BILLINGS, MT
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?

Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
MONTANA STATE
Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana

Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
MONTANA STATE
Are You Allowed to Take Home an Arrowhead You Found in Montana?

Native American artifacts are absolutely amazing, because their resourcefulness allowed them to make literally anything out of what they had. Arrowheads are one of those artifacts, made usually of stone, they were extremely deadly and used for purposes of hunting and for war. Tons of arrowheads exist today, and many of them can be found on the ground in Big Sky Country. But, if you find one, you may not want to pick it up and take it with you out of there.
MONTANA STATE
There’s No Way Montana Men Take This Long to Get Ready to Go Out

Men, we all want to look our best when we go out on the town. Whether it's with a significant other or just with our friends, we take pride in how we look in public; at least every man in my life does. But how much time do we spend on the process of getting ready for that night out? When I saw the average time, I almost couldn't believe it, because it takes me at least 3 or 4 times that long to get ready.
MONTANA STATE
How Small Can Montana’s Counties Get? Here’s the 5 Smallest Ones

Montana has a lot of counties, which makes sense considering it's the fourth largest state in the United States. The population of these counties isn't very high, but some are quite large in size, like Beaverhead County, Flathead County, and Big Horn County. But which ones are the smallest? And, just how small are they? Let's look at the top five smallest counties in Montana. Is your hometown in one of these?
MONTANA STATE
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Natural Remedies for Back Pain in Cold, Winter Months of Montana

Combating back pain in Montana's dry, winter months seems tough! But I'm here to motivate you and remind you- health is wealth. I try not to use Tylenol and Ibuprofen too much, only because the back of the label says it can cause liver damage. I pulled my sciatica, the nerve in the spine that shoots down the legs. This pain was so severe I started crying...and I never cry.
MONTANA STATE
Why Visiting This Montana Monument is So Emotional to Me

I absolutely love to visit historic sites across the state; I feel it's important to recognize the events that took place before you, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the place you live or grew up. One of my absolute favorite places to go is in Fort Benton, Montana, but I have to make sure I pack some tissues with me before I go. Once you hear the story, you'll know exactly why I do.
FORT BENTON, MT
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana

One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting

Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Senator Takes on Powerful New Role on Capitol Hill

We caught up with Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) earlier this week for the first time since the 2022 midterm elections. We got his take on what happened in 2022, how the map looks in 2024, and what nonsense the Democrats will try to push during the lame duck session of Congress prior to January. All this, as Daines was selected to take over leadership of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
MONTANA STATE
There She Is, Montana’s Official State Christmas Tree

There's she is. That is Montana's official state capitol Christmas tree. I just have one question: is it bigger or smaller than the Griswold family Christmas tree?. Last week, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte made it official:. It’s official — our State Capitol Christmas tree has been harvested in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge...
MONTANA STATE
Top 10 biggest box office movies set in Montana

Montana is picturesque and plenty of film makers over the years have agreed. In researching this article, I came across 72 movies that have been set in Montana. The funny (and perhaps tragic) thing however, is not all those movies were actually filmed in Montana. The movie "Bus Stop" staring...
MONTANA STATE
