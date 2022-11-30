ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manson, WA

Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Chelan County Snow Report Released Wednesday Morning

The Winter Storm that the National Weather Service warned about brought nearly a foot of snow in Chelan County Wednesday morning. Crews are currently snow plowing the roads throughout Wednesday, providing access for school buses for the ride home this afternoon. Chelan County Public Works reported the following snow level...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl

The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
WENATCHEE, WA
Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway

Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
PESHASTIN, WA

