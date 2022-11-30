Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
lakechelanmirror.com
1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ a success
Volunteers at the the 1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ helped make the event to support homeless veterans a success. Photos courtesy Norm Manly.
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
q13fox.com
Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington
Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
kpq.com
Chelan County Snow Report Released Wednesday Morning
The Winter Storm that the National Weather Service warned about brought nearly a foot of snow in Chelan County Wednesday morning. Crews are currently snow plowing the roads throughout Wednesday, providing access for school buses for the ride home this afternoon. Chelan County Public Works reported the following snow level...
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
kpq.com
Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl
The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
kpq.com
Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway
Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
