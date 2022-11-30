Read full article on original website
No. 17 Duke tops No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Head coach Jon Scheyer knew it would take time for a Duke team with 11 new players to learn each other and how to close out games. Moments like Wednesday night — with the No. 17-ranked Blue Devils tenaciously protecting a second-half lead against a ranked opponent — are vital for that process.
Golf course at Fort Bragg to get a $1.2 million renovation
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — If you’re a golfer, chances are you’ve played a game or two at Ryder Golf Course on Fort Bragg. “You can walk into an airport in California and bump into somebody that is a golfer. You would be amazed they say I started playing golf at Ryder Stryker Golf Course,” Jeff Johnson, Director of Golf at Fort Bragg said.
Organizers not backing down after drag show backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WGHP) — The show must go on. A drag event being hosted in Southern Pines, North Carolina, has received backlash, but the organizers are not backing down. Downtown Divas. Downtown Divas will be held on Dec. 3 at Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines. It is being...
Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic closes
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic announced it has closed. As of Thursday, COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer available at the Bonnie B. Davis Environment and Agricultural Center in Hillsborough. Officials said the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill will continue to offer COVID-19...
New rideshare company launching in Raleigh promises to be a ‘game-changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve taken a rideshare service home after a concert or a sports game, you’re probably all-too-familiar with prices surging. A new rideshare company is trying to change that. ‘Wridz’ is launching in Downtown Raleigh on Thursday night. The company promises cheaper...
After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after Orange County I-85 crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Questions still remain following the disappearance of a mother from Virginia. The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her. They believe she was traveling with Daniel McNeal back in September when his tractor-trailer crashed into an...
Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh business complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire broke out late Wednesday night at a business complex in Raleigh. The fire is at a business complex located at 3755 Benson Drive. CBS 17 anchor Angela Taylor saw the fire at and sent multiple videos to CBS 17. Numerous fire engines...
Planning for the future of fighting fires in Durham: How growth impacts goals, response
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Fire Department wants to get ahead of growing call volumes, taller buildings and set faster response times. An audit of the department shows the number of fire and medical calls are up in Durham compared to last year. Durham Fire Chief Bob Zoldos...
Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Both sides have rested in the trial of Justin Merritt — the man charged in the shooting death of Andy Banks. Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover. At some point during a test drive of the vehicle on Sept. 12, 2020, prosecutors said Merritt shot Banks before taking the vehicle and Banks’ body to his home state of Virginia.
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend Raleigh North Hills mall shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the shooting at North Hills mall on Sunday night. An adult male was shot on Sunday night shortly after 7:20 near the Regal movie theater at North Hills. Officers said the victim, who was the shooter’s son, was transported...
1 person seriously injured in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said there were two victims. Only one victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, according to...
Raleigh police create de-escalation force, plan to share with community at two December meetings
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After spending months drafting the policy and asking the community for feedback, the Raleigh Police Department released its de-escalation policy — a way officers will use and approach force in stressful and potentially life-threatening situations. Wednesday, CBS 17 received a copy of the 3-page...
Chapel Hill Holiday Parade features community groups, performers Saturday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Community Holiday Parade in Chapel Hill returns at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. More than 40 diverse community groups and performers will proceed down Franklin Street. The parade will start at Church and Franklin streets, and finish at Carrboro Town Hall around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the town.
Suspected killer sent text messages after Andy Banks went missing, prosecutors say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time, jurors in the Andy Banks trial were able to see his bullet-ridden jacket in person. They were also able to see text messages between Banks and his suspected killer. Justin Merritt is on trial for the 2020 shooting death of Banks....
Overnight I-40 closures coming for NC 540 project in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Pilot death from RDU July emergency landing ruled an accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy report released Wednesday revealed the death of the pilot that either jumped or fell from an aircraft back in July is ruled an accident. On July 29, Charles Crooks, 23, jumped or fell out of an aircraft and died before the plane he was a co-pilot in made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Actor, comedian David Koechner in Raleigh for comedy shows!
Anchorman, and The Office star, David Koechner stops by the studio during his stop in Raleigh. He’s performing multiple shows this weekend at Goodnights Comedy Club! Grab tickets at the link below.
Interrogation video, cell phone data paint picture of Andy Banks Craigslist murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second day of trial in the Andy Banks case was full of physical and digital evidence. As the day wrapped up, jurors were able to listen on a short interview between the case’s lead investigator and Justin Merritt. Merritt is on trial for...
