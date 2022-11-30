ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

No. 17 Duke tops No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Head coach Jon Scheyer knew it would take time for a Duke team with 11 new players to learn each other and how to close out games. Moments like Wednesday night — with the No. 17-ranked Blue Devils tenaciously protecting a second-half lead against a ranked opponent — are vital for that process.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf course at Fort Bragg to get a $1.2 million renovation

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — If you’re a golfer, chances are you’ve played a game or two at Ryder Golf Course on Fort Bragg. “You can walk into an airport in California and bump into somebody that is a golfer. You would be amazed they say I started playing golf at Ryder Stryker Golf Course,” Jeff Johnson, Director of Golf at Fort Bragg said.
FORT BRAGG, NC
Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic closes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic announced it has closed. As of Thursday, COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer available at the Bonnie B. Davis Environment and Agricultural Center in Hillsborough. Officials said the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill will continue to offer COVID-19...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
RALEIGH, NC
Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh business complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire broke out late Wednesday night at a business complex in Raleigh. The fire is at a business complex located at 3755 Benson Drive. CBS 17 anchor Angela Taylor saw the fire at and sent multiple videos to CBS 17. Numerous fire engines...
RALEIGH, NC
Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Both sides have rested in the trial of Justin Merritt — the man charged in the shooting death of Andy Banks. Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover. At some point during a test drive of the vehicle on Sept. 12, 2020, prosecutors said Merritt shot Banks before taking the vehicle and Banks’ body to his home state of Virginia.
RALEIGH, NC
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
1 person seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said there were two victims. Only one victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
Chapel Hill Holiday Parade features community groups, performers Saturday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Community Holiday Parade in Chapel Hill returns at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. More than 40 diverse community groups and performers will proceed down Franklin Street. The parade will start at Church and Franklin streets, and finish at Carrboro Town Hall around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the town.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Overnight I-40 closures coming for NC 540 project in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
GARNER, NC
Pilot death from RDU July emergency landing ruled an accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy report released Wednesday revealed the death of the pilot that either jumped or fell from an aircraft back in July is ruled an accident. On July 29, Charles Crooks, 23, jumped or fell out of an aircraft and died before the plane he was a co-pilot in made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
RALEIGH, NC

