Calverton, NY

Irving G. Pitman, 105

Irving G. Pitman of Southold died on Nov. 22, 2022 at home. He was 105 years old. He was born on May 9, 1917 in Englewood, New Jersey to William and Vina Pitman. He graduated from Englewood High School, attended Upsala College and then graduated from Tufts dental school in 1941. Following dental school, he became a dental resident at Englewood Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army as a dental officer and was stationed at Camp Lee, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, he was shipped out to Italy with the 5th Army Medical Corp where he remained until 1945. After his service he set up a private practice in Tenafly, New Jersey where he practiced until retirement in 1982.
SOUTHOLD, NY
Ralph Graham Glover, 89

Ralph Graham Glover of Jamesport, formerly of Cutchogue and Huntington, died at his home on Nov. 23, 2022. He was 89 years old. He was born on April 22, 1933 in Greenport to Ralph and Une Belle Glover. He graduated from Southold High School, where he was an honor student and earned varsity letters in baseball and basketball. He attended St. Lawrence University in Canton and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. As an ROTC student he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant and served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps in Frankfurt, Germany. He was appointed Athletic Officer of Northern Area Command as well as playing coach of the NACOM Black Knight baseball team.
JAMESPORT, NY
John M. Wooten, 63

John M. Wooten, 63, formerly of Riverhead, passed away on November 21, 2022, at his home in Cummings, Georgia. John grew up and worked in the town of Riverhead for most of his life. He started his career in the field of electrical and plumbing at Glenwood Village where he worked for over 20 years. He moved on to furnace repair and servicing for McBurnie fuels in Southold.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Police seek public’s help locating Riverhead man

The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Riverhead man. The man, Scott Pepples, 45, is described by police as a white, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing 210-pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo of the sun on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a green army coat and gray jeans, police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
In Riverhead, a study in dysfunctional governance

At the Nov. 17 Town Board work session, Council Member Tim Hubbard proposed a resolution for a moratorium on all industrial development in the hamlet of Calverton for one year pending completion of the update to the town’s comprehensive plan. Hubbard was responding to the public outcry for such a moratorium and his proposal was well-reasoned and supported as being lawful by Town Attorney Erik Howard. The responses from the supervisor and Hubbard’s fellow board members were a study in dysfunctional governance.
RIVERHEAD, NY
No time left for dawdling: Town Board needs to wake up and kick it into overdrive on comp plan — and that includes a meaningful moratorium

It’s been almost five months since the Riverhead Town Board fired its planning consultants tasked with writing the comprehensive plan update. And since that decision was made, the same phrase used as the reason for the firing — “slow pace of progress and shallow depth of study” — can be applied to town officials, who are in the same place they were five months ago.
Rosemary T. Wysocki, 73

Rosemary T. Wysocki of Cutchogue died on Nov. 15, 2022 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. She was 73 years old. She was born on Sept. 4, 1949 in Riverhead to John and Ellen (Condjella) Jarzombek. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1968. She worked as a homemaker....
CUTCHOGUE, NY
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance seeks donations for children hospitalized during the holidays

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps is hosting its 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive next weekend for Cohen Children’s Medical Center. RVAC volunteers are asking the community to donate toys and games to help brighten the holidays for children in the hospital, Northwell Health’s nationally ranked children’s medical center for pediatric specialty and trauma care.
RIVERHEAD, NY
‘Historic Christmas at Hallockville’ on Dec. 4

Visitors can experience authentic North Fork holiday traditions during the “Historic Christmas at Hallockville” event on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 12 to 3:30 p.m. hosted by the Hallockville Museum Farm. The 28-acre farm preserve will host holiday displays in three historic residences on the farm — the Hallock...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Riverhead, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

