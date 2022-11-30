Read full article on original website
An open letter to Palumbo and Giglio from residents of Manorville: ‘We need your help!’
Over the past three years, our concerns about contaminated water in our private wells became all too real. Testing by the Suffolk County Health Department revealed 15-20% of our wells are contaminated with perfluorinated compounds. Additionally, up to 30% showed contamination of volatile organic compounds. Since contamination was identified, various...
Irving G. Pitman, 105
Irving G. Pitman of Southold died on Nov. 22, 2022 at home. He was 105 years old. He was born on May 9, 1917 in Englewood, New Jersey to William and Vina Pitman. He graduated from Englewood High School, attended Upsala College and then graduated from Tufts dental school in 1941. Following dental school, he became a dental resident at Englewood Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army as a dental officer and was stationed at Camp Lee, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, he was shipped out to Italy with the 5th Army Medical Corp where he remained until 1945. After his service he set up a private practice in Tenafly, New Jersey where he practiced until retirement in 1982.
Ralph Graham Glover, 89
Ralph Graham Glover of Jamesport, formerly of Cutchogue and Huntington, died at his home on Nov. 23, 2022. He was 89 years old. He was born on April 22, 1933 in Greenport to Ralph and Une Belle Glover. He graduated from Southold High School, where he was an honor student and earned varsity letters in baseball and basketball. He attended St. Lawrence University in Canton and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. As an ROTC student he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant and served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps in Frankfurt, Germany. He was appointed Athletic Officer of Northern Area Command as well as playing coach of the NACOM Black Knight baseball team.
John M. Wooten, 63
John M. Wooten, 63, formerly of Riverhead, passed away on November 21, 2022, at his home in Cummings, Georgia. John grew up and worked in the town of Riverhead for most of his life. He started his career in the field of electrical and plumbing at Glenwood Village where he worked for over 20 years. He moved on to furnace repair and servicing for McBurnie fuels in Southold.
Holiday joy fills the air at annual Jamesport tree lighting event
Holiday joy and merry filled the air in Jamesport last night, as dozens of families came together for the Jamesport Fire Department’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. Hot chocolate was served and carols were sung as residents prepared for the lighting of the tree on the corner of South Jamesport Avenue and Main Road.
Police seek public’s help locating Riverhead man
The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Riverhead man. The man, Scott Pepples, 45, is described by police as a white, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing 210-pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo of the sun on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a green army coat and gray jeans, police said.
Timothy Hill residents arrested for attempted burglary at Riverhead Plaza card shop earlier this month￼
Two juvenile residents of Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch were arrested today and charged with attempted burglary after they were caught breaking into a card shop in a Route 58 shopping center earlier this month, according to Riverhead Police. The two juveniles, a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, were...
Town Board presented revised plans for large Main Street apartment complex
Revised plans for a large mixed-use apartment complex at the former Sears site on East Main Street were presented to the Riverhead Town Board on Thursday, nearly six years after the original development plans were first aired in Town Hall. The five-story, mixed use building at 203-213 East Main Street,...
Annual ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ food drive is back at Wading River Fire Department
Help fill an entire school bus with nonperishable food items by donating at the Wading River Fire Department, located at 1503 North Country Road in Wading River, now through New Year’s Day. Volunteers will accept donations at the fire department as well as outside several local businesses. People may...
In Riverhead, a study in dysfunctional governance
At the Nov. 17 Town Board work session, Council Member Tim Hubbard proposed a resolution for a moratorium on all industrial development in the hamlet of Calverton for one year pending completion of the update to the town’s comprehensive plan. Hubbard was responding to the public outcry for such a moratorium and his proposal was well-reasoned and supported as being lawful by Town Attorney Erik Howard. The responses from the supervisor and Hubbard’s fellow board members were a study in dysfunctional governance.
Riverhead Town inks deal with PBMC to buy Second Street property for new Town Hall
Riverhead Town is now “officially in contract” with Peconic Bay Medical Center for the purchase of the hospital’s West Second Street campus, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced in a press release before the holiday weekend. The site, originally developed by Suffolk County National Bank, includes a three-story, 36,000-square-foot...
No time left for dawdling: Town Board needs to wake up and kick it into overdrive on comp plan — and that includes a meaningful moratorium
It’s been almost five months since the Riverhead Town Board fired its planning consultants tasked with writing the comprehensive plan update. And since that decision was made, the same phrase used as the reason for the firing — “slow pace of progress and shallow depth of study” — can be applied to town officials, who are in the same place they were five months ago.
End of an era on Main Street: Balzano brothers, barbering for more than half a century, to retire: ‘It’s time for us to sit down’
Barbers named Balzano have been clipping hair and shaving faces in downtown Riverhead for 62 years. But come Jan. 28, brothers Tony and Andy will be giving their last haircuts at the barbershop opened by their father Jerry in 1970, when he moved the business from the Peconic Avenue shop he opened in 1960.
Rosemary T. Wysocki, 73
Rosemary T. Wysocki of Cutchogue died on Nov. 15, 2022 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. She was 73 years old. She was born on Sept. 4, 1949 in Riverhead to John and Ellen (Condjella) Jarzombek. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1968. She worked as a homemaker....
Sonic says no to Riverhead because approvals took too long, according to developer
A Sonic Drive-in won’t be opening at the Osborn Avenue-Route 58 site approved last month for a drive-in restaurant by the Riverhead Planning Board, the developer of the site told RiverheadLOCAL in an email Monday. Town approvals took too long, according to Marc Kitchhoff of Inheritance Development, which owns...
Residents call on governor, state lawmakers to fund public water extension in Manorville
Activists asking New York State to fund a public water extension to homes in Manorville held a press conference on Wednesday urging the state to allocate money for the project, after a grant request was not funded earlier this month. More than 20 people gathered inside the Manorville Fire House,...
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance seeks donations for children hospitalized during the holidays
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps is hosting its 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive next weekend for Cohen Children’s Medical Center. RVAC volunteers are asking the community to donate toys and games to help brighten the holidays for children in the hospital, Northwell Health’s nationally ranked children’s medical center for pediatric specialty and trauma care.
‘Historic Christmas at Hallockville’ on Dec. 4
Visitors can experience authentic North Fork holiday traditions during the “Historic Christmas at Hallockville” event on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 12 to 3:30 p.m. hosted by the Hallockville Museum Farm. The 28-acre farm preserve will host holiday displays in three historic residences on the farm — the Hallock...
Riverhead library’s Yellow Barn restoration project gets boost from state as ongoing fundraising campaign closes in on goal
Restoration of the historic Perkins Carriage House, known as the Yellow Barn, at Riverhead Free Library will be getting a $25,000 boost in state funding secured by Assembly Member Jodi Giglio. Giglio has earmarked the funding for the town-designated landmark, which the library has been working to renovate and restore,...
A new restaurant, Perla Restaurant and Bar, to open at former PeraBell location on Main Street
A new restaurant is coming to East Main Street in Riverhead. Perla Restaurant and Bar is getting ready to open at the former site of PeraBell Food Bar, which closed in July of last year. A “coming soon” banner displaying the name of the restaurant is currently hanging on the...
