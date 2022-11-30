ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

dakotanewsnow.com

Falling temps, snow, and wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Freezing rain, snow could hit La Crosse by 8 a.m. Tuesday

Freezing drizzle and snow making its way toward La Crosse between 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service La Crosse. The wintry mix will be brief as precipitation should change over to snow and then come to an end within a few hours. A total of 1-3 inches...
LA CROSSE, WI
Bring Me The News

Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?

Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
NBCMontana

Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
MONTANA STATE
We Are Iowa

Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state

IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
IOWA STATE
KTVL

Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
OREGON STATE
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota roads as snow continues

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Numerous crashes and spinouts have been reported on Minnesota roads Tuesday morning as snow continues to fall in the Twin Cities metro and beyond. When all is said and done, the Twin Cities could see about 4-7 inches of snow, which is expected to have a bigger impact on the evening commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
visitwinona.com

Winter in Winona looks like a scene from a Hallmark Movie

Winter in Winona is a sight to see. It was featured in “Only in Your State” for looking like a scene out of a Hallmark Movie. The downtown historic district is especially decorated for the holidays and features a Holiday Window Walk of storefronts displaying a Christmas theme. The shop merchants have special holiday gifts and there are a variety of holiday events to participate in. The 100 Miles of Christmas happens on the first weekend of December and features towns along the Great River Road. “Winona itself is in a scenic region that is absolutely beautiful under a blanket of snow.”
WINONA, MN
iheart.com

Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
DES MOINES, IA
knsiradio.com

HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN

