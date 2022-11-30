Winter in Winona is a sight to see. It was featured in “Only in Your State” for looking like a scene out of a Hallmark Movie. The downtown historic district is especially decorated for the holidays and features a Holiday Window Walk of storefronts displaying a Christmas theme. The shop merchants have special holiday gifts and there are a variety of holiday events to participate in. The 100 Miles of Christmas happens on the first weekend of December and features towns along the Great River Road. “Winona itself is in a scenic region that is absolutely beautiful under a blanket of snow.”

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO