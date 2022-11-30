Joseph Rhodes was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on November 20, 1946. He lived his younger years in Hope, Arkansas, and attended public school with a future President, Bill Clinton. Upon graduating he joined the United States Airforce, serving 4 years. He later reenlisted with the United States Army and retired as a Major in 1996 in Levenworth, Kansas, and returned back to the place he loved, Sheridan, Wyoming. He was selling real estate in Sheridan and attending Holy Name Catholic Church, where he met Beverly Jacobs. They were married on May 21, 1998. He soon began working with Cox Fencing and developed a strong relationship with Steve Cox. Beverly and Joe had a huge appreciation for thoroughbred horse racing. They had purchased 2 racehorses and bred 1 colt named John Hugh Rhodes, named after Joe’s dad. He is preceded in death by his parents; John Hugh Rhodes and Ethel Marianna Rhodes and his wife; Beverly Rhodes. He is survived by his son; James (Demi) Rhodes, stepson; Gregory (Cindy) Jacobs, daughter; Kathy Rhodes, grandchildren; Lillian Rhodes, Dominic Rhodes, Leonara Rhodes, and Derek Jacobs. A public viewing and rosary will take place at Champion Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Name Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow with Military Honors at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights section with a reception at Holy Name Parish Hall. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.

