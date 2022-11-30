Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Arraigned on Multiple Charges
An arraignment hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court for 44-year-old Roger Tyler of Sheridan. Tyler pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor property destruction. District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a #5 stack two-day jury trial for April 24 and scheduled a pretrial conference for March 21 at 11 am.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Sentenced to Prison for Aggravated Assault
A 35-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday on a number of charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A 35-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for an incident that occurred in Sheridan in May of this year. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement reached with the state and sentenced Adam Broussard to 12 to 15 years in prison for the charge of aggravated assault and battery, 2 to 3 years for the charge of illegal use or possession of a firearm and six-months in jail for the crime of misdemeanor eluding police. The sentences will run concurrent to one another, meaning Broussard will serve a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years. He was given 197 days of credit for time served.
Sheridan Media
Trial Date Set for Man Charged With Felony Drug Possession
A trial date has been set for April of next year in District Court for a man charged with multiple counts of drug possession. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 25 49-year-old Tracy Duff was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of methamphetamine in crystalline form for being in possession of an amount in excess of three grams; one count of possession of methamphetamine in liquid form for possessing an amount in excess of 3/10 of a gram and one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The drugs were found during a search of a residence in Sheridan where Duff had been staying. The search was executed by the Sheridan Police Department.
Sheridan Media
SPD swears in first Reserve Officer
The Sheridan Police Department has announced they have sworn in the first officer of the new Reserve Police Officer Program and the officer is a familiar face. According to a release from Captain Tom Ringley, Meagan Phillips is the first officer to be sworn into the SPD Reserve Police Officer Program. Officer Phillips served the Sheridan community as a full time officer for approximately three years starting in 2017. Phillips also served as a communications technician for approximately one year in 2016. Phillips was the Honor Graduate for her 2017 Peace Officer Basic class and is a certified firearms instructor. According to the SPD, Phillips helped fill scheduling gaps in the SPD communications center since she left full time service.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Regional EMS Takes Over Ambulance Services In Sheridan County
It’s been about 1 1/2 weeks since ambulance services in Sheridan County changed to a more local and regional management and patients may have more ambulances available should they need to be transported to a different hospital. Back on Sunday, November 20th, Wyoming Regional EMS, which is a partnership...
Sheridan Media
Council to Consider Bonus for Non EMS Employees and Third Reading of Open Space Ordinance
The Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night will be considering a bonus for non-EMS employees using unallocated American Rescue Plan Act funds. City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. Third and final reading of an ordinance regarding open space requirements for developers in Sheridan will also...
Sheridan Media
Locally founded bank will make $1K donations to a different nonprofit every week for the next year
First Federal Bank and Trust, located here in Sheridan, is donating $1,000 a week for 52 weeks to a 501(c)(3) or qualified non-profit in Sheridan County. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, First Federal Bank and Trust President and CEO Kevin Bailey and Executive Vice President Chief Commercial Lending Officer DJ Dearcorn made an appearance to announce the upcoming weekly donations.
Sheridan Media
Joe Rhodes
Joseph Rhodes was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on November 20, 1946. He lived his younger years in Hope, Arkansas, and attended public school with a future President, Bill Clinton. Upon graduating he joined the United States Airforce, serving 4 years. He later reenlisted with the United States Army and retired as a Major in 1996 in Levenworth, Kansas, and returned back to the place he loved, Sheridan, Wyoming. He was selling real estate in Sheridan and attending Holy Name Catholic Church, where he met Beverly Jacobs. They were married on May 21, 1998. He soon began working with Cox Fencing and developed a strong relationship with Steve Cox. Beverly and Joe had a huge appreciation for thoroughbred horse racing. They had purchased 2 racehorses and bred 1 colt named John Hugh Rhodes, named after Joe’s dad. He is preceded in death by his parents; John Hugh Rhodes and Ethel Marianna Rhodes and his wife; Beverly Rhodes. He is survived by his son; James (Demi) Rhodes, stepson; Gregory (Cindy) Jacobs, daughter; Kathy Rhodes, grandchildren; Lillian Rhodes, Dominic Rhodes, Leonara Rhodes, and Derek Jacobs. A public viewing and rosary will take place at Champion Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Name Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow with Military Honors at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights section with a reception at Holy Name Parish Hall. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
Sheridan Media
Japanese Lion Dogs Once Guarded Sheridan’s Park
For 93 years, the entrance of Pioneer Park, later named Kendrick Park after John B. Kendrick, was guarded by two bronze Komainu, or Japanese Lion Dogs. This is how Sheridan happened to be home to these majestic statues. The Sheridan Enterprise, May 7, 1919: Peter Neiter Makes City a Gift...
Wyoming Kindergarten Teacher Wins the “Oscars of Teaching” and $25K
A Wyoming Kindergarten teacher from Buffalo is the recipient of the "Oscars of Teaching" Milken Educator Award and $25,000. This per a press release. Jessica Kavitz was presented the award at a vibrant school assembly at Meadowlark Elementary school in Buffalo this morning. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. The Milken Educator...
Sheridan Media
Kalif Shriners announce Kids Christmas Party
Kalif Shriners, Bill Rathburn and Joe Schwartz, made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to announce the upcoming Kalif Shrine Kid’s Christmas Party. The party will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Kalif Shrine Center located at 145 West Loucks St. in Sheridan.
Sheridan Media
YMCA membership a gift alternative to more screen time
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average U.S. child aged 8-18 years old spends, on average, a whopping 7.5 hours in front of a screen for entertainment each day, 4.5 of which are spent watching TV. Over a year, that adds up to 114 full days watching a screen...
Sheridan Media
Kids’ Events Featured Saturday in Buffalo’s Holiday Opening Weekend
Buffalo’s Holiday season will begin this Saturday with many events including a number of them with the kids in mind. In additiona to the Chili Feed and the lighted Christmas Parade, sales and other events, the Learning Tree Christian School will have their Holiday Expo at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra Concert Tuesday
The Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra will present a concert titled “Symphonic Heroes and Heroines” on Saturday, December 10 at 7pm at Kinnison Hall inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public. The concert repertoire will open with the Fanfare for...
Sheridan Media
2022-23 High School Winter Sports Season Opens Next Week / Cowboy Hoops Host Grand Canyon University Saturday Afternoon / Denver Broncos Play at the Ravens Sunday
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SPORTS – The high school winter sports season starts next week the Sheridan high school basketball teams tip off at a three day event in Riverton starting Thursday we will broadcast those games on KWYO 14-10 AM and 106.9 FM. The onc wrestlers will host a...
Sheridan Media
Bronc Hoops Getting to tip off the Season / Pokes Fall at Santa Clara / Junior Hawks Will Host A ‘Toy Drive” at Their Game on December 10th.
BRONC BASKETBALL – The 2022-23 basketball season starts a week from today for the Sheridan high school teams at a tournament in Riverton, today we hear from Broncs Head coach Jeff Martini, first up the Broncs will have a lot of new faces on the varsity roster this season.
Comments / 0