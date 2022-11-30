Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators...
KTTS
Latest On Man Found Dead In Monett House Fire
(KTTS News) — An autopsy shows no signs of trauma to the body of a found dead in the basement of a burning home in Monett. Firefighters found the man this week in the 400 block of 2nd street. Investigators say he suffered smoke inhalation. Police are still trying...
kicks96news.com
Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital
11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
Smoke showing, former Holiday Inn Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 reports of smoke showing from the former Holiday Inn Hotel, 3500 block Hammons Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance, Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire and MoDOT Emergency Response responded as mutual aid. On scene we observed smoke visible from different windows of the large,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Thanksgiving Day fire victim identified
COMMERCE, Okla. — Authorities have released the victim’s name who died in a Thanksgiving Day house fire. Commerce Police Chief Ray Horn confirmed on Friday Leanna Janette Mustain died on Nov. 24. The one-story rock-veneer residence on North Maple Street was partially engulfed by the fire when firefighters...
KYTV
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after two cars and a motorcycle crash Friday night. According to Springfield Police, officers were sent to the intersection of Harvard and Republic around 9:15 p.m. Officers are still on scene investigating and have closed...
KYTV
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
KYTV
Firefighters say dumped mattress set on fire burns wooded area near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire Friday around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took them four hours to contain the fire.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
KYTV
Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged. Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
KYTV
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are searching for a shooter after a man was shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, they received a call at 9 p.m. a man had been shot in the torso inside his home in the 1200 block of W Livingston Street. That’s not far from Kansas Expressway and I-44. Officers say the gunfire came from outside the house. They found multiple shell casings were found in the 2600 block of N Johnston Avenue. That’s in the same cul de sac as the victim’s home.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Galena police officer hit with more Walmart shoplifting complaints
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas police officer accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Miami WalMart is facing new accusations of four additional shoplifting incidents. A Miami Police report accuses Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, and his wife Christi, of multiple shoplifting incidents. Corbit was issued two citations in November for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
cassville-democrat.com
Man injured in collision with trooper
Patrol car responding to incident rear ends pickup. An Eagle Rock man was injured in a wreck on Thursday at 11:02 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cassville near Tudor Street. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryson Wilderbuer, 21, of Eagle Rock, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 southbound and was attempting to make a left turn. Trooper Tristan Royster, 27, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer patrol car and responding to a vehicle crash with emergency equipment activated.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
KTTS
Police Identify Pedestrian Who Died After Being Hit By 2 Cars
(KTTS News) — A pedestrian who was hit by two cars Wednesday night in Springfield has died. Police say it happened around 9:22 p.m. at Campbell and Plainview. Christopher Fleming, 45, from Springfield, was walking westbound when he walked in front of a car and was hit. A second...
KYTV
Man connected with deadly shooting outside Springfield firearms business pleads guilty to theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man connected with a deadly shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield pleaded guilty to theft charges. Jonathan Peace, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing a firearm. Investigators indicate Peace, 20, and Zachary Cano, 20, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year
MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
Sarcoxie man dies in crash, girlfriend in ICU
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two vehicle crash claimed the life of a young man from Sarcoxie this week. Now his family is raising funds for his funeral. “Emmanuel Lovell and his girlfriend, Eden Sims, were tragically in an accident on November 29, 2022 around 3:45pm just outside of their hometown. Sadly, our family has suffered a great loss as Emmanuel passed. Eden has been moved to ICU.”
fourstateshomepage.com
A glimpse of the Holy Land can be seen in Racine, Mo.
RACINE, Mo. — An area church is giving you the chance to visit the Holy Land without leaving Southwest Missouri. For the 22nd year in a row, members of the Racine Christian Church are hosting an event called, “Journey to Bethlehem.”. The goal of the interactive event, complete...
