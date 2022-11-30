ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president

By Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfwKW_0jRpWmGq00

Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike.

“Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike.

“He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not bring himself to advocate for a lousy handful of sick days. The Democrats and Republicans are both pawns of big business and the corporations,” Sawyer added.

The White House argues that the impending strike threatens to unleash an economic nightmare on Americans before Christmas. Four out of twelve unions representing rail workers have refused to ratify a tentative agreement negotiated in September with the help of the Biden administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlqeW_0jRpWmGq00
Rail workers were disappointed in Biden’s lack of advocacy.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2521aX_0jRpWmGq00
President Joe Biden has vowed on several occasions to be the “most pro-union president” in history.
REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, the third-largest rail union in the US, said in a statement Tuesday that it was  “deeply disappointed” with Biden’s decision to appeal to Congress to force an agreement.

“The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters is deeply disappointed by and disagrees with United States President Joseph R. Biden’s statement, calling upon Congress to pass legislation that would adopt tentative agreements between Railroad Workers and railroads that do not include paid sick days for Railroad Workers,” the group said in a statement .

“It is not enough to ‘share workers’ concerns,’” the union representing about 23,000 railroad maintenance workers continued. “A call to Congress to act immediately to pass legislation that adopts tentative agreements that exclude paid sick leave ignores the railroad workers’ concerns.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKUNK_0jRpWmGq00
Workers wanted Biden to ask Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to them.
Getty Images/Mario Tama

Organized labor is one of the Democratic Party’s most loyal constituencies, and Biden has vowed on several occasions to be the “most pro-union president” in history.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4by9Ic_0jRpWmGq00
editorial Union Joe suddenly turns into Union-Buster-in-Chief — to save himself

Under the federal Railway Labor Act of 1926, Congress can force train workers off the picket line by passing legislation enshrining the terms of the provisional agreement.

The White House argues congressional action is necessary to force through the deal because as many as 765,000 Americans could be put out of work in the first two weeks of a rail strike, among other devastating economic and safety ramifications.

The Association of American Railroads estimates that a strike could cost the US economy more than $2 billion per day in lost output.

“It’s not an easy call, but I think we have to do it,” Biden said at the White House on Tuesday, flanked by Senate and House leadership from both parties.

“The economy is at risk,” he added.

The House plans to vote on legislation implementing the September agreement on Wednesday.

The agreement would give workers 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses retroactive to 2020 and an additional day of paid leave per year as well as unpaid time off for doctor’s appointments and medical procedures, among other provisions.

Comments / 30

meballsache
3d ago

30 days notice to get a day off for to see your doctor is working like a slave.I support the workers. Stock up. They are going to walk off the job regardless.

Reply(1)
6
Rick Redman
1d ago

Biden has lied at every turn. The poor union people who wasted there vote on him. Now he is forcing workers to work for what the owners want. That's anti union Biden. Can you imagine a Republican doing this to a union. the Media and the Democrats would be crying how anti workers the president is! Where's the media???

Reply(1)
3
gary
2d ago

Biden didn't blow it.. he flat out lied... but that is his modus operandi... lie cheat steel and do as much damage to America as possible while you are in power..

Reply(2)
3
Related
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
OHIO STATE
Salon

"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
itechpost.com

President Joe Biden Calls for an Investigation on Elon Musk's Ties With Other Countries

With Elon Musk's strengthening business outside the United States, President Joe Biden wants to question the billionaire's dealings with other countries. Engadget writes that Biden calls for a federal investigation of Musk as he is suspected to be a threat to national security. The Billionaire's Recent Deals Breed Doubt In...
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy