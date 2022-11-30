Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Kim Kardashian Launches Skims Holiday Campaign Featuring Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg and his family are Skims' Holiday family of the year. Kim Kardashian launched her solutions wear brand's 2022 holiday campaign Thursday, sharing via Instagram photos of the 51-year-old "Drop It like It's Hot" rapper, his wife Shante Broadus, their three children and their grandchildren modeling Skims' Fleece Sleep Sets and Cozy collection.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
International Business Times
'Sister Act 3': Whoopi Goldberg Gives Exciting Update On The Movie
Whoopi Goldberg gave an update about the highly-anticipated movie "Sister Act 3." "The script came in yesterday. I really like it, you know, but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. If they don't get in its way, it could be pretty good," Goldberg shared in her appearance on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
International Business Times
Netflix Drops First Trailer For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Docuseries 'Harry & Meghan' [Watch]
The title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries has been revealed as Netflix dropped a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated project Thursday. After months of speculations on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries will contain, the trailer for "Harry & Meghan" teased that the project will give a glimpse of the royal couple's intimate relationship and tumultuous years in the palace.
