NYC opens new mega shelter in Midtown for migrant families

By Nolan Hicks
 3 days ago

City Hall is opening a new mega shelter in Midtown that can hold some 600 migrants from the southern border — even as the flow of buses has slowed to a trickle , city officials said Tuesday.

The new facility at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue will be run by the city’s Health and Hospitals Corporation and Office of Emergency Management.

It will replace the 300-room shelter and migrant welcome center that is already in the building and being operated by the Department of Homeless Services.  It’s slated to open sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, according to an internal email obtained by the post

The new facility will be the fourth mega-shelter opened inside of a hotel.
Current residents will be given a choice to remain at the hotel or move to a new shelter run by DHS.

This new facility will be the fourth mega-shelter opened inside a hotel to house the recent arrivals from the southern border, many of whom are seeking refugee status after fleeing the violence and chaos in Venezuela.

The other three emergency sites — known as HERRCs — are located at The Row NYC Hotel , The Watson Hotel and The Wolcott Hotel.

Details about the expected cost of the operation were not immediately available.

Michael Irizarry
3d ago

it's very funny.the United States government help's other people from other countrie's,but never had the ball's,to help out the veteran's,out on the street.what's wrong,with this picture??.

just to be fair
3d ago

they won't steal.until they have green cards. we'll start seeing gates surrounding buildings. there money runs out 8 months after they arrive. this will be dangerous. too many young boys , poverty. watch out !!!!

Iris Ramirez
3d ago

My millions question is until when the city have the immigrants in shelter . Is crazy when people born here no have place to live . Is bizarre the behavior this authorities

