Missing New Jersey woman found dead in neighboring community

A missing New Jersey woman was found dead near her hometown Tuesday after disappearing a day earlier, authorities said.

The body of Deanne Dunne, of Ridgewood, was discovered in the borough of Hawthorne, Ridgewood police said in a Facebook post.

Deanne Dunne was missing since Monday, Ridgewood police said. Ridgewood Police Department

She was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey, police said. Ridgewood Police Department

Hawthorne police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the death, but Ridgewood police said, at this time, foul play is not suspected.

Dunne, 56, was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey Monday, Ridgewood police said in an earlier Facebook Tuesday seeking the public’s help.