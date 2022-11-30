ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Missing New Jersey woman found dead in neighboring community

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A missing New Jersey woman was found dead near her hometown Tuesday after disappearing a day earlier, authorities said.

The body of Deanne Dunne, of Ridgewood, was discovered in the borough of Hawthorne, Ridgewood police said in a Facebook post.

Deanne Dunne was missing since Monday, Ridgewood police said.
Ridgewood Police Department
She was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey, police said.
Ridgewood Police Department

Hawthorne police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the death, but Ridgewood police said, at this time, foul play is not suspected.

Dunne, 56, was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey Monday, Ridgewood police said in an earlier Facebook Tuesday seeking the public’s help.

Comments / 22

Nyle
3d ago

No foul play? She was found dead .This is horrible! So many lives lost senselessly. Hope they find her cause of death. My condolences to her family. RIP...

Susan Van Poznak
2d ago

This is terrible reporting. No details. The body was found where? In a car? On the ground? Behind a bush? This is the laziest reporting and is the trend in lousy journalism. No foul play… natural causes? Suicide? Drug overdose? Unbelievable this was allowed to be published.

Dawn Reeckmann
3d ago

Terrible. My heart goes out to her family. We shouldnt assume how or why she died, she may have had a mental illness or depression which is absolutely not a laughing matter. Health care has gotten so bad people can no longer afford to seek mental health. Sad world we are living in. RIP

