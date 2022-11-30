ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Key Points: James, Davis Lead Lakers Past Trail Blazers in Los Angeles

After a slow start to the season, the Lakers are inching closer and closer to the .500 mark. The Lakers earned their eighth win of the 2022-2023 season against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers routed the Trail Blazers 128-109. The Lakers now hold an 8-12 record overall. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both led the way for the Lakers in the win. James spoke highly of Davis and his performance postgame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Sunday

Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after missing Saturday's practice. Ingram will have plenty of time to rest his toe injury for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Trey Murphy has started all three games in the star forward's absence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday

Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements

Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday

Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
ATLANTA, GA

