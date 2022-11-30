Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Hits Half-Court Shot; LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Win Over Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 at home to improve to 8-12 on the season. After a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James got back on track in this one with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone
Scottie Pippen selected his all-time starting lineup, shocking everybody with his last two selections.
Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. pace Mavericks past Knicks
Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined to score 36 points during a dominant third quarter, lifting the Dallas Mavericks
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Kings
The LA Clippers will not be getting their star duo back vs. the Sacramento Kings
CBS Sports
WATCH: Jerry Stackhouse ejected and escorted out as Vanderbilt coach lets frustrations boil over
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was promptly ejected during the second half of Wednesday's 70-65 loss to VCU, blowing such a gasket that it required restraint from both his coaching staff and police on hand as frustrations boiled over on the court. Stackhouse was irate after big man Liam Robbins of...
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NBA roundup: Suns’ Devin Booker drops 51 on Bulls
Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points before resting in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning
FOX Sports
Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
Yardbarker
Key Points: James, Davis Lead Lakers Past Trail Blazers in Los Angeles
After a slow start to the season, the Lakers are inching closer and closer to the .500 mark. The Lakers earned their eighth win of the 2022-2023 season against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers routed the Trail Blazers 128-109. The Lakers now hold an 8-12 record overall. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both led the way for the Lakers in the win. James spoke highly of Davis and his performance postgame.
Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams set to make NFL debut Sunday
Detroit Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being activated from the NFI list on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Sunday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after missing Saturday's practice. Ingram will have plenty of time to rest his toe injury for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Trey Murphy has started all three games in the star forward's absence.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Philadelphia 76ers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies can't use the short-handed excuse on Friday night. The Grizzlies (12-9) are still without Danny Green, Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams, but Friday's opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, are missing James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey and Harden the second- and third-leading scorers on the Sixers behind Joel...
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Bears Sign Nathan Peterman to Roster and Elevate Two DBs
Nathan Peterman officially became Bears backup QB with Trevor Siemian going on IR, while two DBs came up for depth purposes
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
Comments / 0