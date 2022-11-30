Chino Valley, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. East Gurley St from Marina to Cortez and North Cortez from Gurley to Willis will open following the parade.
