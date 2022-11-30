ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

469 cars pass through DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Shasta County Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that 469 cars passed through the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday on Shasta Dam Boulevard. 16 drivers were stopped for further investigation. 7 drivers were given field sobriety tests. One driver was arrested for DUI. One driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding can expect road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday

REDDING, Calif. — City of Redding (COR) sent out a press release notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec 5-30. COR says that traffic control and detours will be set...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man detained after butane suicide threat

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Firefighters respond to fire at Shingletown Dump

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 30, 7 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire burning at the Shingletown Dump. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, the fire has been confirmed as two large piles of logging debris. Officials said their crews are remaining...
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol

REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for lighting fires inside recovery center in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Prevention Bureau arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday after he reportedly set fire to a wall inside a recovery center in town—more than once. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) said their firefighters were dispatched to the Empire Recovery Center on...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Caltrans no longer screening for chains on I-5 at Fawndale

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC 1, 11 AM:. Caltrans is no longer screening vehicles for chains on I-5 at Fawndale, according to the CHP incident page. Truck traffic is once again moving along I-5 at Fawndale, according to Caltrans. All vehicles are being screened for chains. UPDATE, DEC....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Parents of six children lose their home and family dog in a house fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A residential fire burnt a local families home Friday, killing their beloved dog and leaving the couple and their six children displaced. Cal Fire confirmed around 9 a.m. on Friday that a home on Kern Road in Cassel, Shasta County, burnt. Making it uninhabitable, leaving the family without their home, family dog, and irreplaceable personal items.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Corning man arrested after throwing molotov cocktail at police officer

CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly threw a molotov cocktail at an police officer. At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a loud banging noise that was coming from outside of the police department on the 700 block of Fourth Street. Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Cassidy Russ of Corning, was observed by an officer walking away from the police department and onto Solano Street.
CORNING, CA

