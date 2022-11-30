CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly threw a molotov cocktail at an police officer. At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a loud banging noise that was coming from outside of the police department on the 700 block of Fourth Street. Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Cassidy Russ of Corning, was observed by an officer walking away from the police department and onto Solano Street.

