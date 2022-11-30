Read full article on original website
469 cars pass through DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Shasta County Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that 469 cars passed through the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday on Shasta Dam Boulevard. 16 drivers were stopped for further investigation. 7 drivers were given field sobriety tests. One driver was arrested for DUI. One driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
Police find man in home he didn't belong in after report of carjacking in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police caught a burglary suspect inside a Redding home on Thursday afternoon following an investigation into a reported carjacking at a local grocery store. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said, just before 3 p.m., they received a call from a man saying he was...
Burglaries, vandalism in Cypress Square: Redding businesses growing tired of crime trend
REDDING, Calif. — A series of burglaries and vandalism in Redding’s Cypress Square shopping center has infuriated some of the complex's business owners. In particular, The Modern Pup grooming spa and Lucky Miller’s Deli have experienced several broken windows and stolen possessions, with the most recent incident happening last week, on Thanksgiving.
Man detained after butane suicide threat
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
DA: Officers were justified in 2021 shooting that left Redding man dead
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in the April 2021 shooting that left 26-year-old Devin Wyteagle Kuykendall dead. According to police, on April 6, Kuykendall had led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen pickup truck that ended with him crashing...
Corning man who threw Molotov Cocktail at police arraigned on attempted murder charges
CORNING, CALIF. — The man arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails toward Corning Police Officers has been arraigned. Cassidy Brent Russ, 32, was arrested in Corning on Thursday, Dec. 1, after police say he attacked them using a Molotov cocktail before leading officers on a foot chase along Solano Street.
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
Man arrested for lighting fires inside recovery center in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Prevention Bureau arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday after he reportedly set fire to a wall inside a recovery center in town—more than once. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) said their firefighters were dispatched to the Empire Recovery Center on...
Deputies issue phone scam warning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to take precautions after receiving reports of phone scams. Deputies say callers are claiming to be law enforcement officials who are telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest. The callers are demanding a payment to “cancel” the warrant.
Corning man arrested after throwing molotov cocktail at police officer
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly threw a molotov cocktail at an police officer. At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a loud banging noise that was coming from outside of the police department on the 700 block of Fourth Street. Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Cassidy Russ of Corning, was observed by an officer walking away from the police department and onto Solano Street.
CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
Defendants dealing fentanyl could be charged with second-degree murder
Shasta County — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office announced if a person is convicted of dealing a drug to someone, and that person dies because of the drug, the defendant could be charged with second-degree murder. "We’ve recognized along with all over the country and all over the...
Parents of six children lose their home and family dog in a house fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A residential fire burnt a local families home Friday, killing their beloved dog and leaving the couple and their six children displaced. Cal Fire confirmed around 9 a.m. on Friday that a home on Kern Road in Cassel, Shasta County, burnt. Making it uninhabitable, leaving the family without their home, family dog, and irreplaceable personal items.
1 Person Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shasta County (Shasta County, CA)
California Highway Patrol stated that a motorcycle collision claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, the crash took place just after 2 p.m in the afternoon.
Woman dies trying to save longtime boyfriend after crash in Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Lisa Bacon wanted her story told after she was killed trying to rescue her long-time boyfriend from a fatal motorcycle crash last Thursday. "She was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a granddaughter, she was an aunt and so much...
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
Why are repeat offenders being released early? Shasta County District Attorney responds
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett understands the problems our county, and overall the state, face when it comes to a lack of jail and prison space. She said, in Shasta County, the size of the jail alone contributes to offenders being allowed back onto the...
1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
