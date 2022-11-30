ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Experts advocate for a new approach to student safety at Las Vegas conference

All this week, teachers, school administrators, officers, and counselors were among the hundreds of people in Las Vegas for a conference on student safety. Experts advocate for a new approach to student safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening

Video released by the Nye County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Clark County picked to learn new tech skills

Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11:17 p.m.

Chilly evening in the 40s with lows around 40 this time around. Winds not an issue overnight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police search for man accused of robbing Gold Coast Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jan. 1 marks New Year in Las Vegas, but not all cultures follow same calendar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not every culture celebrates the New Year by turning the calendar page on Jan. 1. Here are different dates for new year in some other cultures:. Chinese New Year: Sunday, Jan. 22, marks the Year of the Rabbit and follows the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It’s also known as the Lunar New Year of the Spring Festival. Each year it falls on the New Moon, sometime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. Several Asian cultures follow the same “calendar,” including Korea and Vietnam.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deluxe HydraFacial for a JLo glow with Pearl Skin Studio

Aesthetician Katia Simonenko demonstrates the new JLo Beauty Booster Deluxe HydraFacial treatment, now available at Pearl Skin Studio. Be sure to take advantage of their Special Offer: Book a JLo Booster Deluxe HydraFacial appointment and receive a FREE Jan Marini BioGlycolic Cleanser ($45 value) when you mention LAS VEGAS NOW.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What’s Cool At School? – Middle School robotics students

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – When the 6th, 7th & 8th graders at O’Callaghan Middle School tell you “this isn’t your father’s middle school” they’re not messing around. You know there’s something extra going on there when you find out the school has another name for itself: “The i3 Learn Academy,” where those three “I”s are “innovative” “interactive” and “individualized.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vehicle stop near Las Vegas Strip ends in car fire, road closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person was arrested after a vehicle stop near the Las Vegas Strip turned into a barricade. On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m. Las Vegas Metro police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Paradise Road and Winnick Avenue when the driver began to drive recklessly and at one point drove up onto a sidewalk, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas felon sentenced to prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas with prior felony convictions was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of six firearms. Alfonzo Lee Womack, 30, was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum. According to court documents,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kicking off the GR8 Toy Drive with Telus International

With the help of Telus International, the GR8 Toy Drive begins tomorrow, December 2nd. Talent Acquisition Regional Director Karen Muniz is in studio to remind us to stop by their location at 2251 S. Decatur Blvd during business hours and drop off any new, unopened toys. Donations benefit the Shade Tree.
LAS VEGAS, NV

