Yavapai County, AZ

Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO.

In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 17, near Cordes Lake, on Nov. 22.

YCSO said when they approached the vehicle, the driver, 33-year-old Ryan Ellman of Tulsa, was showing “obvious physical signs of nervousness.”

Deputies asked about Ellman’s erratic driving and he told them he “was falling asleep,” according to YCSO.

YCSO said they deployed a K9, Max, who was alerted to the smell of narcotics.

According to YCSO, they found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of fentanyl pills and 5 kilograms of cocaine in the car. They also found “Personal use heroin, meth, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and 3 firearms.”

Ellman was arrested for two counts of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation also revealed a house in the Phoenix area that authorities believed to be a “drug stash house.” 22 pounds of cocaine were found in the home.

LoG2
3d ago

They need to start implementing PRISON TIME to these individuals by the amount of people that could have died from these dangerous drugs! This is obviously a LIFE SENTENCE!!!

SurfKat
3d ago

Doesn't he look like a typical "Mexican cartel" member. Oh, if only the "border had a wall," this obvious "illegal" wouldn't be here, and neither would his drugs. LMFAO!

Tulsa, OK
