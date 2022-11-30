Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
College Football Playoff expansion: What you need to know
A process that began with a news release on June 10, 2021, came to a resolution this week when the College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand the sport's postseason to 12 teams in time for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. A whole new set of challenges began this...
WHIO Dayton
LSU makes embarrassing field goal mistake, makes up for it with quick-strike touchdown
Play to the whistle. It's the first thing every coach should teach, the last thing every player should remember before running onto the field. Early in Saturday's SEC championship, in one of the more embarrassing plays of the college football season, LSU didn't play to the whistle, but Georgia did — illustrating the stark divide between a challenger and a champion.
No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff. The Wildcats set up the winning field goal after TCU had the opening possession of overtime and Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1. Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Will Howard threw two TDs for the Wildcats (10-3, No. 10 CFP), who six weeks earlier had jumped out to a 28-10 lead early in the second quarter before TCU scored the game’s last 28 points. That was one of five games the Horned Frogs (12-1, No. 3 CFP) won when trailing after halftime. But they couldn’t do it again with the chance to guarantee being the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.
Dick Vitale has least surprising CFP opinion possible
While the TCU Horned Frogs fight to lock down their spot in the College Football Playoff, Dick Vitale would like everyone to know that the Alabama Crimson Tide deserves a spot in the CFP in spite of having two losses. I am no expert but no one can convince me that @AlabamaFTBL isn’t better than Read more... The post Dick Vitale has least surprising CFP opinion possible appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 3 Virginia opens ACC play with 62-57 win over Florida St
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points and No. 3 Virginia overcame poor shooting to beat Florida State 62-57 on Saturday and win its 15th straight Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Virginia (7-0) trailed 22-21 after both teams shot under 30% in the first half. The Cavaliers started...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams set to make NFL debut Sunday
Detroit Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being activated from the NFI list on Saturday.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Oregon plays No. 21 UCLA following Dante's 22-point game
Oregon Ducks (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the No. 21 UCLA Bruins after N'Faly Dante scored 22 points in Oregon's 74-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars. The Bruins are 5-0 on their home court. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring...
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James 'disappointed' by lack of questions about 1957 Jerry Jones photo, says media were 'q...
LOS ANGELES -- After answering questions about theLos Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, LeBron James turned things around on the reporters in the room with a query of his own. Why, James wanted to know, had he not been asked about a photograph that...
Comments / 0