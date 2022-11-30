ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Riley Parker, Canton
Canton senior Riley Parker is our latest Athlete of the Week following his team’s win over Northern Cambria in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Parker ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in the win, adding an interception which he returned for another touchdown. Parker is an all-state running back and his Warriors will now face Steelton-Highspire in the state semifinals on Friday.
