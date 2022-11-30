Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks sent 11 home sick. All are expected to play at Rams. Plus, Ryan Neal’s status
An illness swept through the Seahawks’ locker room this week. Coach Pete Carroll had to send 11 players plus a couple coaches home from practice and away from the team’s facility. But, no, Carroll didn’t ask the NFL if the Seahawks could move their game Sunday with the...
Tri-City Herald
Zac Taylor Shares Latest Injury Updates on Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play on Sunday against the Chiefs. He's missed four games with a hip injury. "I hate to use the words for sure, but I'm optimistic," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's on track. He's practicing. We'll see where it goes on Sunday."
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Tri-City Herald
What Effort to Rush Justin Fields Back Says About Future
Over the course of the last five weeks, it's been made clear by coach Matt Eberflus what he thinks about Justin Fields' performances and future. Fields' improvement as a runner on designed plays or scrambles requires no special training or analytical talent to spot. Asked again about the improvement Fields...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Add Malik Reed to Falcons Game Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another injury at outside linebacker as the team announced Malik Reed is now questionable to play in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons due to a back injury. Reed was not on the team's injury report throughout the week meaning he likely...
Tri-City Herald
Texans TE Brevin Jordan: ‘It Hurts For Sure’
HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season. There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.
Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams set to make NFL debut Sunday
Detroit Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being activated from the NFI list on Saturday.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers vs. Falcons Preview: More Targets For Drake London?
The 5-7 Atlanta Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 13 contest against the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers second in the division, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game. With five games left in the 2022 campaign, the Falcons will continue...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Tri-City Herald
Mac Jones Should ‘Ask for Trade’ from Patriots, Says ESPN
Is New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suddenly in some sort of position of power?. That seems to be the view - skewed as it is - of ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, who is suggesting that if the second-year QB doesn't get what he wants, he should seek an exit from New England.
Tri-City Herald
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders have listed two players out and five others questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. In the team’s final injury report, tight end Jesper Horsted has been ruled out after missing the entire week of practice with a concussion.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Activate WR Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams will likely make his long-awaited NFL debut for the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field. The rookie has officially been activated off of the NFI list, ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars. With his activation, the Lions are adding an explosive talent to their...
Tri-City Herald
Boomer Esiason Questions if Giants Can Finish Off Playoff Run
The New York Giants have been one of the surprise teams in the 2022 season and for a good reason. Very few, if any, people saw the Giants, who are in the first year of a rebuild under new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, being competitive enough to be in contention for a postseason berth this late in the season.
Tri-City Herald
Denouncing gun violence. Macklemore tipping off Pete Carroll. The Seahawks show off causes
Coby Bryant’s cause is to prevent what happened to his best friend since grade school. Dailyn Ferguson was shot and killed in his hometown of Cleveland on Mother’s Day of this year. “That was pretty rough,” Bryant, the Seahawks’ rookie defensive back, said, and then I chose to...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Offense Needs to Come Alive Against the Dolphins
Week 13 features one of the greatest matchups of year in the 49ers defense versus the Dolphins offense. Both sides have been electric all season long with no signs of being stopped. One of the two will have to give come Sunday when the two sides take the field at Levi's Stadium. However, as great of a matchup that will be, winning against the Dolphins will come down to the offense.
Tri-City Herald
Setting the Stage for the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-3) vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (7-4) DATE: Sunday, Dec. 4. SITE: Levi's Stadium; Santa Clara, Calif. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. PT (4 and 7 p.m. ET) in Santa Clara will be 57-59 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with showers in the 1 p.m . hour, mostly cloudy skies in the 2 p.m. hour and intermittent clouds in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 8 mph with gusts up to 12 mph.
Tri-City Herald
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: S Trevon Moehrig
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, S Trevon Moehrig talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 injury report was chock-full of names, although most of the list was far from alarming. Of the 14 players who appeared on the report to start the week, all but four of them were full participants in practice on Wednesday. Players such as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney, offensive tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and others were designated with various respective injuries, although none of them were held back by the time the final stretch of the week rolled around. From that perspective, Kansas City's laundry list of injuries wasn't nearly that severe in reality.
