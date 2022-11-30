Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Healing Fund answers questions about operations, donations
DENVER — The Colorado Healing Fund held a news conference on Thursday to answer recent questions it has received. Officials with the fund discussed how it operates, including its process for donation distribution, who gets the money, the timing of distributions, how much money is paid out and why.
988 crisis hotline connects people with LGBTQ mental health resources
DENVER — The tragedy at Club Q is changing the way Colorado is encouraging people to get mental health help. The national crisis hotline hasn’t been promoted or used much in Colorado since it launched its new 988 number earlier this year. In the past week, crisis service providers have learned pointing people to the specific LGBTQ+ resources it offers can be helpful.
New program to help Colorado homeowners rebuild after wildfires
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of homeowners across Colorado are still waiting to rebuild after losing their homes in wildfires. Wednesday night, the state introduced a new program that can help cover some of the costs for those families. It's called the State of Colorado Housing Recovery Program. Disaster-impacted...
How to see the holiday display at the governor's mansion
DENVER — The Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decorated for the holidays, and registration is open for public tours on four days in December. This year's theme is "a shiny and bright holiday." Gov. Jared Polis said the theme represents "the optimism we feel for Colorado's future." “Our...
A guide to celebrating the holiday season in Colorado
From holiday markets to Christmas concerts, there's so much to enjoy in Denver and across Colorado this holiday season. It's the holiday season, the most wonderful time of the year. To help make sure you make the most of it, we've put together this guide to make sure you know...
Some Colorado families limiting holiday activities due to respiratory illness risk
COLORADO, USA — RSV is still surging through Colorado, challenging both families and hospitals. Almost 200 children were hospitalized with the virus last week, according to the state health department. Since the beginning of October, the state reports more than 1,100 RSV hospitalizations. At least 90% of those hospitalized...
Director named for state Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that Arron Julian has been hired as director of the newly formed Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives within the Division of Criminal Justice. His first day was Nov. 21, 2022. The office, one of more...
Increase to RTD ridership continued after August free fare month
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District's "fare free" August didn't cause major hiccups in operations and a rise in ridership continued into September, but RTD officials admitted they're not sure how to measure the program’s impact on air quality, according to a report analyzing the effort. The Zero...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 2-4
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception. The arrival of December brings at least eight Christmas parades to the Centennial State including the 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver.
Colorado marijuana industry experiencing 'largest downturn that we’ve ever seen'
DENVER — Colorado’s marijuana industry knows what it’s like to feel the high, but now the buzz is wearing off. Marijuana sales have declined for more than a year in the state, threatening public programs funded by the tax revenue the sales produce. In an industry that’s...
Masks required in Great Sand Dunes buildings
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The National Park Service (NPS) is now requiring face masks to be worn inside buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park. NPS said that because Alamosa County is currently in high transmission rate for COVID-19, face masks are required for everyone in all park buildings regardless of vaccination status.
Gov. Polis calls for expansion of red flag law after Club Q shooting
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday called for the expansion of the “red flag” law in Colorado that gives loved ones and law enforcement the ability to take guns away from people who appear to be dangerous. A roommate, relative or law enforcement officer can ask...
9NEWS Parade of Lights: Start time, route, TV info
DENVER — Colorado's biggest holiday parade is back in the Mile High City. The 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 3. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented...
New state representative sworn in to fill seat left vacant by Hugh McKean
DENVER — State Rep. Amy Parks, R-Loveland, was sworn in Monday to represent the House of Representatives seat left vacant by the late Rep. Hugh McKean. Parks, who was sworn in by House Speaker Alec Garnett, will serve the last 43 days of McKean's term. McKean had died suddenly on Oct. 30. A Larimer County HD51 vacancy committee picked Parks as McKean's replacement on Nov. 17.
Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/3/22)
DENVER — Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage tomorrow morning on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!. If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange.
Far-right group pushes for change in state GOP leadership
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — From the parking lot of a western wear outfitter, a far-right faction of Colorado’s Republican Party called for a change in state party leadership Wednesday. The group, calling itself the Save Colorado Project, demanded state GOP leader Kristi Burton Brown step down to make...
Snow, slick roads lead to school delays in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — More than 50 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Tuesday due to snow. Poudre School District, Platte Canyon District 1, Bennett School District 29-J, Frenchman RE-3 School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, and Weld County RE-1 are among those with delayed starts.
100-mph wind gusts as snow falls in Colorado mountains
COLORADO, USA — Strong, gusty winds will impact Colorado through late Friday evening. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning for most of eastern Colorado through 5 p.m. Friday. The foothills will see west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75...
Winter Storm Warning as heavy snow comes to western Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Much of western Colorado will fall under a Winter Storm Warning, Avalanche Warning or Winter Weather Advisory as a new round of winter-like weather impacts the region beginning Thursday night. Parts of the mountains could see snow accumulations of five to 12 inches with locally higher...
State football teams ready for championship showdowns
COLORADO, USA — It all comes down to this!. The Colorado high school football season comes to an end on Saturday (December 3) with the final three state championship games. The Class 4A game between Broomfield and Loveland will kick off at 11 a.m. at Empower Field at Mile High, followed by Cherry Creek vs. Valor Christian in the 5A title game at 2:30 p.m.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0