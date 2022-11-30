ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Water’s Edge holding food distribution event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder

It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: The return of polio

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Federal officials are now stepping up to monitor and fight the spread of polio, a paralyzing disease that can spread to those not vaccinated against it. If you’re 70 or older, you’ll remember the images of machines called iron lungs, designed to keep polio patients...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

American Press going to five days a week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Press newspaper will soon be printed only five days a week. Founded 127 years ago, the American Press’s daily edition has been a staple of news in Southwest Louisiana. Publisher Dan Phelan wrote to readers that the paper has changed with the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Family of shooting suspect speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some clouds around Sunday but much warmer weather ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the latter half of the weekend, Sunday looks to be a bit cooler thanks to a cool front passing through the region. That will lower highs tomorrow into the upper 60′s to near 70′s, with clouds around to help limit how warm we get. There also exists the potential for an isolated sprinkle or light shower during the day, but anything that forms should be brief. So outdoor plans Sunday look to be ok.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

MADD holds first candlelight vigil since 2010

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southwest Louisiana held a candlelight vigil in memory of those gone too soon. The candlelight vigil was held at the McNeese baseball field Dec. 1, to help fight driving under the influence, support victims of violent crimes and to prevent underage drinking.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles offering forgivable loans for small businesses

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Locally-owned businesses in Lake Charles can apply now for forgivable loans of up to $5,000 through the city’s Small Business Stabilization Fund. The initiative, first created in 2020 for businesses affected by the pandemic, has received its third round of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

St. Louis purchases 47 acres for new campus on Corbina Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 47-acre tract of land has been purchased on Corbina Road for the new home of St. Louis Catholic High School. St. Louis’ downtown campus was significantly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. The downtown location is 15.5 acres. “We are excited to announce...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

