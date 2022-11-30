Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the latter half of the weekend, Sunday looks to be a bit cooler thanks to a cool front passing through the region. That will lower highs tomorrow into the upper 60′s to near 70′s, with clouds around to help limit how warm we get. There also exists the potential for an isolated sprinkle or light shower during the day, but anything that forms should be brief. So outdoor plans Sunday look to be ok.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO