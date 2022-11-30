Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
KPLC TV
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
KPLC TV
Water’s Edge holding food distribution event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
KPLC TV
Project Build A Future helps first-time homeowners in north Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three first-time homeowners are moving into their new homes on Magnolia Street just in time for Christmas, all thanks to Project Build A Future. The program allows first-time homeowners to purchase a new home at a reduced cost. Once accepted into the program, future homeowners...
KPLC TV
Two Sabine National Wildlife Refuge boat launches to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge West Cove Recreation Area North Parking Lot, including both boat launches in the area will close for repairs beginning on Dec. 5, 2022. This closure, which will run until Dec. 9, also includes the fishing piers. During this time, the...
NBC 10 News Today: 8 people shot in Lake Charles hookah lounge
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details on a shooting that took place in Lake Charles Wednesday morning. For more details, watch the clip above.
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder
It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: The return of polio
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Federal officials are now stepping up to monitor and fight the spread of polio, a paralyzing disease that can spread to those not vaccinated against it. If you’re 70 or older, you’ll remember the images of machines called iron lungs, designed to keep polio patients...
KPLC TV
American Press going to five days a week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Press newspaper will soon be printed only five days a week. Founded 127 years ago, the American Press’s daily edition has been a staple of news in Southwest Louisiana. Publisher Dan Phelan wrote to readers that the paper has changed with the...
KPLC TV
Father of Westlake teen hit by vehicle hopes to see change from tragedy
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The father of the Westlake teen struck by a police unit last month is speaking out and hoping for change. “He liked to work out, every day, “Christopher Shotwell said. “Exercising, skateboarding, he was living the dream.”. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, and a...
KPLC TV
Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
KPLC TV
Once Was and State Police host first annual “Calcasieu Christmas”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc., Louisiana State Police Troop D, Gina Cook from 107 JAMZ will be hosting their first annual Calcasieu Christmas event for those who served in the armed forces. Veterans, active duty personnel, reservists, and their families are all invited to enjoy games, music,...
KPLC TV
Family of shooting suspect speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some clouds around Sunday but much warmer weather ahead
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the latter half of the weekend, Sunday looks to be a bit cooler thanks to a cool front passing through the region. That will lower highs tomorrow into the upper 60′s to near 70′s, with clouds around to help limit how warm we get. There also exists the potential for an isolated sprinkle or light shower during the day, but anything that forms should be brief. So outdoor plans Sunday look to be ok.
KPLC TV
Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu
KPLC TV
MADD holds first candlelight vigil since 2010
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southwest Louisiana held a candlelight vigil in memory of those gone too soon. The candlelight vigil was held at the McNeese baseball field Dec. 1, to help fight driving under the influence, support victims of violent crimes and to prevent underage drinking.
KPLC TV
March F-16 crash in Beauregard followed pilot’s accidental flip of wrong switch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A report by the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Investigation Board says an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March of this year happened after the pilot accidentally flipped the wrong switch. The aircraft was one of two fighter jets on a training mission when the...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles offering forgivable loans for small businesses
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Locally-owned businesses in Lake Charles can apply now for forgivable loans of up to $5,000 through the city’s Small Business Stabilization Fund. The initiative, first created in 2020 for businesses affected by the pandemic, has received its third round of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
KPLC TV
St. Louis purchases 47 acres for new campus on Corbina Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 47-acre tract of land has been purchased on Corbina Road for the new home of St. Louis Catholic High School. St. Louis’ downtown campus was significantly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. The downtown location is 15.5 acres. “We are excited to announce...
