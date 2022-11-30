Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
Las Vegas man faces murder charge after shooting woman ‘on accident’
A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after police said he shot a woman who died a day later from her injuries, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
Murder victim found inside barrel in Las Vegas identified
The Clark County coroner's office has identified the person found deceased earlier this week inside a barrel as a 39-year-old man.
Police search for man accused of robbing Gold Coast Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road. Police have not released any additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Man accused in mass stabbing attack on Vegas Strip not competent for trial
A man accused of stabbing eight people in what police called an "unprovoked" attack on the Las Vegas Strip is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.
Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
‘I was just trying to scare him in self-defense,’ Las Vegas man accused of shooting father in neck after school fight
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot a man in the neck in the middle of traffic following a fight at a Las Vegas middle school, an arrest report said.
Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week. Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday …. Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the...
One person injured after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured after an overnight stabbing in an east valley apartment. Police reported to the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Officers arrived to find a man in his 60's bleeding from apparent stab wounds. Police believe two men...
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts in coolers
A Las Vegas man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts will serve a minimum of nearly two decades in prison.
UPDATE: Man hit by car when walking outside marked crosswalk dies from injuries, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man hit by a car when he was walking outside a marked crosswalk on Las Vegas Boulevard North near East Washington Avenue has died from his injuries, Metro police said Saturday. The man, 58, was taken to University Medical Center after being struck at...
Former Marine threatened deadly, explosive attack on Las Vegas Strip, police say
A former U.S. Marine threatened a mass attack on the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a large police response where investigators found weapons and military-style explosives in his apartment, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators and documents confirmed.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of Belmont Street and Dillion Avenue. The truck is suspected to be an older model white or silver pickup/work truck. The Police Crash...
Police investigate crash after car chase in North Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on the scene of a crash following a car chase in the North Las Vegas valley. A patrol officer initiated a vehicle pursuit after spotting a vehicle involved in a previous robbery near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard Thursday night. The...
‘It was a situation that I wish could be taken back,’ Man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts discusses murder after sentencing
A Las Vegas man who dismembered a man and drove around with his severed head and body parts last year spoke with 8 News Now hours after his sentencing Thursday.
Las Vegas police make arrest after human remains found in barrel in southeast valley
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
