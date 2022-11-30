ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police search for man accused of robbing Gold Coast Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening

Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week. Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday …. Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the...
NYE COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

One person injured after stabbing in east valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured after an overnight stabbing in an east valley apartment. Police reported to the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Officers arrived to find a man in his 60's bleeding from apparent stab wounds. Police believe two men...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
LAS VEGAS, NV

