ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

JobsOhio CEO discusses 'significant momentum' for state, Stark businesses

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buM2J_0jRpUGI800

CANTON − J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio, highlighted several new or expanding businesses in Stark County and Ohio as he discussed the economic outlook at the 108th annual Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon .

"It's significant momentum, and our pipeline indicates that there's much more coming," he said.

Nauseef touted recent construction of the Amazon warehouse in Canton and Tractor Supply Company distribution center in Navarre as well as the Ford Motor Company 's electric vehicle expansion in Lorain County and Intel's building of a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Licking County. He was the keynote speaker at the Tuesday luncheon attended by more than 550 people at the Hall of Fame Village Center for Performance.

Dennis Saunier, president and CEO of the chamber, described the venue ― one of the largest fabric dome structures in the United States ― as a prime example of economic development.

"This facility represents years of thought, planning, hurdles and accomplishment," he said. "And without the work, the collective work, of government and private business and industry, this would not have taken place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAnWr_0jRpUGI800

Canton Chamber of Commerce focuses on 'cultivating growth'

The theme of the morning, repeated by Saunier and the chamber's incoming 2023 board Chairman Ralph Lee, was "cultivating growth." Lee said, the chamber will serve more than 1,800 members in 2023 and be the eighth largest chamber of commerce in Ohio.

"Now and into the new year, we'll be working on a number of projects," he said.

The chamber will continue to work with partners to strengthen the region's businesses and economy, Lee added.

One of the agencies working toward similar goals is Team NEO , a regional partner of JobsOhio. CEO Bill Koehler introduced Nauseef by praising his strategic and "can do" approach and an outlook that what benefits one area also indirectly improves others.

"He's been a great partner for us here in Northeast Ohio," Koehler said.

Nauseef's presentation reviewed the structure and purpose of JobsOhio and economic trends. His key points included:

  • JobsOhio is a "unique" economic development arm of the state because of its private nonprofit corporation structure, statewide coverage, staff members from the private sector and stable funding from state liquor distribution rights.
  • JobsOhio focuses on 10 sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and companies that deal with logistics and distribution ― primarily businesses that have the option to locate elsewhere.
  • After decades of companies leaving Ohio for other states or countries, the pandemic accelerated "flight from the coasts" and reshoring related to supply chain disruptions. JobsOhio reported 55 projects from coastal markets since 2019 and 15 projects from other countries since 2020.
  • Ohio offers affordable living, an available workforce and quality of life, and has placed seventh in Chief Executive Magazine's best states to do business for two years in a row.
  • Intel's decision to build in Ohio promoted the state's viability to other companies and was a case where "the network really worked."
  • JobsOhio is expected to invest $40 billion in the state's economy in the next four years and, while inflation and rising interest rates continue to be a concern, Nauseef's outlook remains positive.

'Our biggest challenge is workforce development.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PKWz_0jRpUGI800

Many people left the meeting with new knowledge or appreciation for JobsOhio.

"It was very enlightening," Stark County Commissioner Bill Smith said.

He credited JobsOhio and Ray Hexamer, president of the Stark Economic Development Board, for projects like the new Tractor Supply development and Hendrickson expansion in Navarre.

"And the list goes on and on," Smith said.

Commissioner Richard Regula also praised Hexamer and public-private partnerships that make many area projects possible.

"Our biggest challenge is workforce development," he added.

Hexamer said the development board works well with Team NEO and JobsOhio. Coastal Pet Products in Alliance, which received a JobsOhio grant for workforce development to train and add employees, is among the local businesses he described as a good portfolio of new and existing development.

"We have seen record growth here in Stark County," he said.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: JobsOhio CEO discusses 'significant momentum' for state, Stark businesses

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Akron names Tammy Tucker its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion

AKRON, Ohio – Tammy Tucker will serve as Akron’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the city announced today. Tucker started in the role Nov. 7. “I’m beyond excited to welcome Tammy to our team,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a news release. “Improving Akron’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, both internally and externally, has been a focus of my administration from the start, and bringing in someone who can devote the bulk of their time and attention to these increasingly important objectives will be critical to our progress. Tammy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, and I know she is ready for the work ahead.”
AKRON, OH
ocj.com

Trout in the Cuyahoga River

The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
The Repository

The Repository

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy