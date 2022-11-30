ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Three injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say

Three people were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police said. A man walked into Lincoln Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the left leg in Harlem, cops said. The victim said he heard gunshots and felt pain while walking along Eighth Avenue and West 135th Street, authorities said. There are no arrests. Previous 1 of 2 Next Earlier, a 31-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the chest on 3rd Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx at around 1:30 a.m., cops said. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. Police are looking for two men wearing black clothing and black surgical masks, cops said. Late Friday, a 41-year-old man walked into Jacobi Medical Center shortly after 11:30 p.m. after being shot in the left hand, police said. The victim was uncooperative, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Funeral set for 2 who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment buildingTwo other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland

A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy