Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
Three injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say
Three people were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police said. A man walked into Lincoln Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the left leg in Harlem, cops said. The victim said he heard gunshots and felt pain while walking along Eighth Avenue and West 135th Street, authorities said. There are no arrests. Previous 1 of 2 Next Earlier, a 31-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the chest on 3rd Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx at around 1:30 a.m., cops said. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. Police are looking for two men wearing black clothing and black surgical masks, cops said. Late Friday, a 41-year-old man walked into Jacobi Medical Center shortly after 11:30 p.m. after being shot in the left hand, police said. The victim was uncooperative, cops said.
Cops believe man who shot Bronx gas station employee also shot Philadelphia parking agent
Police believe the man who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx last week is also responsible for shooting a Philadelphia parking agent in the back of the head.
17-year-old arrested for fatally shooting 33-year-old in the Bronx: police
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night for fatally shooting a 33-year-old man in the Bronx in October, according to authorities. Police found Cortez Hinton unresponsive in his car on Kelly Street near Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.
NYPD: 14-year-old boy fatally shot overnight in Tremont
Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed in a late-night shooting Wednesday in Tremont.
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials
The resident was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.
60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
Police continue search for driver who ran over family at Brooklyn school bus stop
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police continued to search Thursday for the hit-and-run driver who plowed into four children and their mother at a school bus stop in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitnesses to the tragedy urged the driver to turn him- or herself in following a crash that they described as horrific and shocking. Karl […]
Fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Bronx leads to calls for change from advocates
Police responded to a call at 2249 Morris Ave. and found Shabazz with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
Woman burned by substance thrown in her face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A woman suffered chemical burns to her face early Friday morning when someone threw an unknown liquid at her as she exited a Brooklyn subway station, police said. The attack happened at the Winthrop Street station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 1:10 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 21-year-old victim suffered […]
Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Funeral set for 2 who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment buildingTwo other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
Fiery crash on Cross Bronx kills beloved special education teacher
Shelly Vilsaint was killed when her car and two tractor-trailers collided and quickly caught fire. Students and staff at Frederick Douglass Academy III, where she taught, say they are still in shock and mourning.
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland
A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
