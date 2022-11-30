Read full article on original website
continentalenews.com
Putnam Co Soil & Water District Countywide Recycling Program
The Putnam County Soil & Water District offers countywide recycling at the Ag Complex Parking Lot at 1205 E Second St in Ottawa. This lot is located next to the fairgrounds. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm and the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month, 8:00am to 11:00am. They are closed on holidays.
Kris Kringle Markt to celebrate holidays with a German twist in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin will be celebrating the holiday season this weekend with some German flair. Local business owners Kate Wertz and Donna Gross brainstormed an idea for a holiday celebration in Tiffin: the Kris Kringle Markt. The Markt is based on traditional German holiday celebrations...
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Putnam farm seeks permit
CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
iheart.com
609 S 8th Street, Upper Sandusky
Check out this remarkably well kept 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. The home has been nicely updated with freshly painted walls and new flooring. It features 1 bedroom down, a nice sized living room, dining room with bay window, eat-in kitchen with a movable island for additional counter and storage. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with the added convenience of a bonus area. Outside is vinyl siding, metal roof, some replacement windows, concrete driveway, and a 3-car detached garage. Extra off-street parking in the back. Call for your showing.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
13abc.com
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
wktn.com
Everhart to Receive Liver Transplant; Surgery Scheduled Late Friday Afternoon
The “magical phone call” that Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart has been waiting for has been received. Several weeks ago, Sheriff Everhart informed the public that he was in need of a liver transplant and was placed on the list to await the call that a donor liver is available.
whbc.com
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
13abc.com
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Noah Johnson’s mother wants answers. “His car was at Harrison Lake. They said they found his coat and his wallet at Harrison Lake,” said Michelle Johnson from her home in Edgerton. Noah, her third of seven children, disappeared from the home he shares with his wife in Bryan. That was one week before Thanksgiving.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The historic Oliver House downtown is home to two great restaurants. If you’re in the mood for a burger and a beer, there’s Maumee Bay Brewing Co. If you’re in the mood for wine and steak, there’s Rockwell’s. “You know, it’s fine...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
hometownstations.com
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
hometownstations.com
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
peakofohio.com
Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
