Texas State

Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Aren’t ‘Hiding’ Romance and Plan to ‘Make it Official’

Ready to make it official. Good Morning America coanchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren’t planning on keeping their romance private, a source tells In Touch exclusively. “Amy and T.J. will be making it official,” the insider reveals. “They’re not hiding it because it’s no longer a secret and they weren’t cheating on their spouses.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Page Six

Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man for military kids who lost parents

He’s a real-life superhero. Prince Harry dressed as Spider-Man to deliver a heartwarming message to the bereaved children whose parents died while serving in the British Armed Forces. The Duke of Sussex — who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, at age 12 — explained in a video played at Scotty’s Little Soldiers‘ annual Christmas party on Saturday why the kids do not need to feel guilty for wanting to enjoy the holiday season. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s OK, but at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for...
The Independent

Pug named ‘Noodle’ who went viral on TikTok dies aged 14

An elderly pug who captured hearts online with his “bones or no bones” ritual has passed away, aged 14.Noodle’s owner, Jonathan Graziano, announced the death of the virally famous dog in a post on TikTok and Instagram.He described the moment as “incredibly sad” and “incredibly difficult”.“It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive,” Mr Graziano said.“Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness.”Noodle died in his arms at home on Friday he said.“He made millions of...

