Detroit, MI

bridgedetroit.com

Detroiters oppose plans for concrete crushing facility in Core City

A new concrete crushing facility is proposed to be built in Core City, less than 100 feet from the house where Joanne Arnold’s family has lived for several decades. The project, she said, “just doesn’t fit” with the need for more housing in the area, or a new center being created nearby for people experiencing homeless.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
bridgemi.com

Opinion | Public transportation is moving forward. Detroit, are you listening?

2022 is a year where voters in southeast Michigan showed that they support public transportation. In the August primary, voters in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township voted to support a millage to expand public transportation service from The Ride. Other counties in southeastern Michigan followed suit in the November general election. Oakland County voters passed a millage that expands public transportation services throughout the county. Residents of Macomb County renewed their SMART millage.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

12/01/2022: One Detroit – Good Jobs Now program, Black Women Entrepreneurs, Boblo Boats documentary

Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce. Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new program, The Good Jobs Now program, from the grassroots organization Detroit Action is working to make employment accessible for returning citizens as well as low-income and housing-insecure residents.
DETROIT, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed

November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Black CEO Drives New Automotive Plant to Detroit

It’s a transformative development taking place on Detroit’s southwest side. The Delray community is set to be home to a world-class automotive plant, providing opportunity to Detroit residents. LM Manufacturing is in a joint venture with Magna Seating of America, and LAN Manufacturing, a minority-owned auto supplier. It’s also in a partnership with Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, helping LM Manufacturing to occupy 296,000 square feet of space at Bedrock’s Sakthi Industrial Campus.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

WAYNE COUNTY, MI

