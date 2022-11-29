ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs-Broncos Week 14 game flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos has officially been flexed out of prime time.

The NFL announced on Tuesday night that they would use their flexible scheduling policy to move the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game to “Sunday Night Football.” As a result, the match between the Chiefs and Broncos will move to 4:05 PM ET on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 11.

There was some speculation that this was coming after the Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 11 game was flexed into “Sunday Night Football.” The NFL wants to get a competitive matchup with playoff implications into prime time and Kansas City taking on a three-win Denver team isn’t exactly that. It’s still a little bit of a shock to see a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs team flexed out of prime time.

Many thought that NBC actually wanted the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills game, but it’s likely that CBS protected that game from flexible scheduling. Instead, they’ll go with the Dolphins-Chargers matchup which could have AFC East and AFC Wild-Card implications.

