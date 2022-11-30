ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
franklincountynow.com

Fires, Power Outages Following High Winds

(Franklin County, MA) With the high winds in yesterday’s storm, many downed trees and wires resulted in electrical fires and power outages across Franklin County. In Northfield, there were at least two reported fires and multiple downed wires causing a transformer to blow. Wires on a home on Caldwell...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Don't Be Next: Tips To Avoid Generator Fires Like This One In Somers

When using a generator to power your home after losing power, it's important to follow safety tips to avoid a fire like one that happened in Northern Westchester. On Monday morning, Nov. 28, around 8 a.m., firefighters in Somers responded to a residence in the Somers Chase complex for a reported generator fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.
SOMERS, CT
nbcboston.com

Cold Friday Night Before Rainy Saturday

Outdoor plans are a go this evening, but bundle up because if you’re staying up till late our temperatures will turn nippy. Clouds will begin to increase their coverage and widen across New England early tomorrow bringing showers before 9 a.m. west of Hartford, CT and into Pittsfield, MA. Those showers will expand into eastern MA by midday and will bring embedded downpours across southern New England. Highs will rise to the upper 50s to near 60 with moist conditions.
PITTSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southern NH

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
HILLSBORO, NH
franklincountynow.com

Porch Fire In Greenfield Thursday

(Greenfield, MA) There was a porch fire Thursday on Forest Avenue in Greenfield. Around 9:30 a.m. Greenfield Fire was called to 45 Forest Ave. where neighbors had spotted a fire on the porch of the home. The fire was caused by wood stove ashes that had been disposed of in an aluminum cooking tray and covered. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries or damage were reported.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a small fire was found in the kitchen of a first floor apartment. It was quickly contained and put out and no injuries were reported. The...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Fire at Casella facility in Auburn under investigation

AUBURN, Mass. - A fire at the Casella waste transfer station in Auburn is under investigation. Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Auburn Fire Department said trash caught fire in one of the compacting units in the main trash room. Firefighters said a building like this...
AUBURN, MA

