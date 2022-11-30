Outdoor plans are a go this evening, but bundle up because if you’re staying up till late our temperatures will turn nippy. Clouds will begin to increase their coverage and widen across New England early tomorrow bringing showers before 9 a.m. west of Hartford, CT and into Pittsfield, MA. Those showers will expand into eastern MA by midday and will bring embedded downpours across southern New England. Highs will rise to the upper 50s to near 60 with moist conditions.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO