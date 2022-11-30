Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
franklincountynow.com
Fires, Power Outages Following High Winds
(Franklin County, MA) With the high winds in yesterday’s storm, many downed trees and wires resulted in electrical fires and power outages across Franklin County. In Northfield, there were at least two reported fires and multiple downed wires causing a transformer to blow. Wires on a home on Caldwell...
Downed wires cause electric fire in Northfield home
Northfield fire chief Skip Dunnell told 22News three trees went down in the area, one causing an electrical fire in the kitchen of a home.
Don't Be Next: Tips To Avoid Generator Fires Like This One In Somers
When using a generator to power your home after losing power, it's important to follow safety tips to avoid a fire like one that happened in Northern Westchester. On Monday morning, Nov. 28, around 8 a.m., firefighters in Somers responded to a residence in the Somers Chase complex for a reported generator fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.
nbcboston.com
Cold Friday Night Before Rainy Saturday
Outdoor plans are a go this evening, but bundle up because if you’re staying up till late our temperatures will turn nippy. Clouds will begin to increase their coverage and widen across New England early tomorrow bringing showers before 9 a.m. west of Hartford, CT and into Pittsfield, MA. Those showers will expand into eastern MA by midday and will bring embedded downpours across southern New England. Highs will rise to the upper 50s to near 60 with moist conditions.
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
Car catches on fire in Southampton driveway
The Southampton Fire Department was called to a car fire on Thursday.
Tree branch in Longmeadow falls on power lines, causes power outage (video)
A tree branch that fell on power lines Wednesday night caused some residents in the town to be without power, Eversource confirmed. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. which caused an outage affecting 1900 customers. Power was later restored 45 minutes later, Eversource told MassLive. The tree branch was caught...
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Public gets glimpse of new Springfield parking garage
Plans for the Civic Center Parking Garage continued Thursday night in Springfield with a chance for city residents to learn more about this new amenity.
whdh.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southern NH
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
franklincountynow.com
Porch Fire In Greenfield Thursday
(Greenfield, MA) There was a porch fire Thursday on Forest Avenue in Greenfield. Around 9:30 a.m. Greenfield Fire was called to 45 Forest Ave. where neighbors had spotted a fire on the porch of the home. The fire was caused by wood stove ashes that had been disposed of in an aluminum cooking tray and covered. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries or damage were reported.
Hunter found dead in Chesterfield Friday
A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a small fire was found in the kitchen of a first floor apartment. It was quickly contained and put out and no injuries were reported. The...
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
Fire at Casella facility in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Mass. - A fire at the Casella waste transfer station in Auburn is under investigation. Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Auburn Fire Department said trash caught fire in one of the compacting units in the main trash room. Firefighters said a building like this...
Comments / 0