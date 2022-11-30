ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale locked down after reports of armed person

Arizona bipartisan lawmakers call for special session to avoid educational crisis. Bipartisan lawmakers are calling for Gov. Ducey to hold a special session to discuss this year's $1 billion educational funding. Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert

Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
AZFamily

Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101 in Glendale

Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop. Updated: 7...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Flu cases 'rapidly increasing' in Arizona

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Influenza activity is rapidly increasing in Arizona and cases of confirmed illnesses appear to be significantly higher than they were at this same time in previous years. The Maricopa County Public Health Department's website currently lists the flu as being "widespread" after reporting more than...
ARIZONA STATE
InMaricopa

Arizona MVD year-end reminder

As the holiday season is now officially here, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division wants to remind you about a few items that you might want to address soon. The holiday season is typically a great time to visit your local MVD office and take advantage of lighter customer traffic.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Reward increases for information leading to teen's death in Buckeye

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

COVID-19 spreading across Arizona in new holiday surge

A joint research effort between NAU and University of Washington researchers is aiming to create the vaccine. How a Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping to care for caregivers. November is National Family Caregivers Month and the Phoenix-based non-profit Duet is partnering with a Valley doctor to help caregivers and make sure they look after their own health.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Biden signed the labor agreement between rail companies and their workers on Friday. Congress acted Thursday, passing a bill to avert the rail strike. The House passed a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but that measure didn’t pass the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Weekend rain for southeast Arizona

Temperatures this afternoon in the valley will reach the mid 60s. Sunday will be a little warmer as we get back into the low 70s. Another front this upcoming week will knock temperatures back into the mid 60s however no rain is expected. Rain chances sneaking up for metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Pima County recommends masking again as COVID-19 cases rise

Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in Arizona. And now, the Arizona Department of Health Services says eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have returned to a high level of COVID transmission. Maricopa County remains at medium community levels. That means once again, masks are recommended...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

