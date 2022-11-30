ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

WESH

Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Man dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators said they found a man in his 50s who had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Florida man confesses to killing mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man,' authorities say

A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Tavares Police Department seeks to fire officer who used Taser on man

TAVARES, Fla. – A Tavares police officer may be terminated from the department after an August incident in which the officer followed a man -- based on his own suspicions -- before shocking him with a Taser, violating the city’s use-of-force policy. Police Chief Sarah Coursey recommended the...
TAVARES, FL
click orlando

Man shot in Apopka, takes himself to hospital, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot in Apopka Thursday afternoon and managed to get to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 1800 block of Grimke Avenue at 1:53 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno...
APOPKA, FL
Bay News 9

Police: Officer fatally shoots man who stabbed him in face

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed the officer in the face at a gas station Thursday morning, authorities said. A man identified as Benjamin Joseph Remley, 36, of Deltona, was pronounced dead at a Daytona Beach hospital, according to a police news release. Florida Department of Corrections records show Remley was previously sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released in February.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer multiple times arrested again

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida man who has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times is in trouble again. Jeremy Dewitte, 42, was arrested on Tuesday just months after he was released from prison. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Dewitte's arrest came hours after he barricaded himself inside his Kissimmee home. He was served a warrant out of Orange County claiming that he violated his probation.
KISSIMMEE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police raid homeless encampment

Leesburg police raided a homeless encampment arresting five people who had been previously ordered to vacate the premises. The police had been contacted by an investment firm regarding homeless people living on their lots. The properties are located on Michigan Avenue, Picciola Road and Park Holland Road. The six lots border each other and are heavily wooded. The officers made contact with eight people on the property on Saturday and served them with written trespass notices. Officer said they would be back on Sunday and that if they were still on the property they would be arrested.
LEESBURG, FL

