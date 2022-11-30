Read full article on original website
click orlando
23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say
PALM BAY, Fla. – Austin Walsh, a 23-year-old Brevard County deputy, was “accidentally killed in an off-duty incident” early Saturday in Palm Bay, sheriff Wayne Ivey said. According to Palm Bay police, Walsh’s death was related to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Damascus Avenue,...
WESH
Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
Bus driver, monitor arrested in connection to abuse bond out of jail
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County bus driver and a monitor who were both arrested in connection to abuse charges bonded out of jail shortly after their incarcerations, records show. James Blanton, 73, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm. He is accused of using a...
click orlando
Man dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators said they found a man in his 50s who had been shot.
Florida man confesses to killing mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man,' authorities say
A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
Florida Man Stabs Mother To Death Saying “She Never Pushed Me To Be A Man”
A Florida man admitted to stabbing his mother to death and severely injuring his sister at their home, according to investigators. According to deputies, on November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:13 PM, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stabbing at
click orlando
Tavares Police Department seeks to fire officer who used Taser on man
TAVARES, Fla. – A Tavares police officer may be terminated from the department after an August incident in which the officer followed a man -- based on his own suspicions -- before shocking him with a Taser, violating the city’s use-of-force policy. Police Chief Sarah Coursey recommended the...
Osceola deputies make arrest in deadly road-rage shooting
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident in October. Investigators said they arrested 20-year-old Brandon Singh of Kissimmee in connection with the shooting death of 41-year-old Clifford Tavares along Simpson Road on Oct. 23.
click orlando
Man shot in Apopka, takes himself to hospital, deputies say
APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot in Apopka Thursday afternoon and managed to get to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 1800 block of Grimke Avenue at 1:53 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno...
click orlando
Georgia police lead officers in Florida to stolen semitruck, $600K in swindled cargo
BUNNELL, Fla. – A semitruck, trailer and contents stolen out of Georgia, all allegedly headed to Daytona Beach, did not make it past Flagler County, according to a news release. According to the Bunnell Police Department, officers on Monday were alerted by police in Midway, Georgia, that the stolen...
Bay News 9
Police: Officer fatally shoots man who stabbed him in face
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed the officer in the face at a gas station Thursday morning, authorities said. A man identified as Benjamin Joseph Remley, 36, of Deltona, was pronounced dead at a Daytona Beach hospital, according to a police news release. Florida Department of Corrections records show Remley was previously sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released in February.
click orlando
62-year-old Capitol riot suspect arrested again in Volusia County
EDGEWATER, Fla. – A Volusia County man arrested for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021 has been arrested again for refusing to show up for court hearings. On Wednesday, FBI agents arrested Howard Adams, 62, in Volusia County, and he was booked in the Volusia County jail.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man tries to steal from Walmart, walks into a store full of deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man picked the wrong time to steal from a Walmart. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man attempted to steal from a Walmart during a Shop with a Cop event in St. Cloud. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, "Bad...
Body found in swamp near where Florida pastor vanished, sheriff says
Osceola County deputies said they found a body in a swamp about a mile from where a missing pastor was last seen.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer multiple times arrested again
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida man who has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times is in trouble again. Jeremy Dewitte, 42, was arrested on Tuesday just months after he was released from prison. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Dewitte's arrest came hours after he barricaded himself inside his Kissimmee home. He was served a warrant out of Orange County claiming that he violated his probation.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police raid homeless encampment
Leesburg police raided a homeless encampment arresting five people who had been previously ordered to vacate the premises. The police had been contacted by an investment firm regarding homeless people living on their lots. The properties are located on Michigan Avenue, Picciola Road and Park Holland Road. The six lots border each other and are heavily wooded. The officers made contact with eight people on the property on Saturday and served them with written trespass notices. Officer said they would be back on Sunday and that if they were still on the property they would be arrested.
click orlando
Teen, man face charges after deadly Osceola road rage shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of a teen and a man more than a month after a deadly road rage shooting. Prior to a news briefing at the sheriff’s office Thursday, Lopez walked Brandon Singh, 20, in cuffs to an awaiting cruiser. Singh said nothing to the media as he walked.
click orlando
‘I would do it again:’ Man admits to stabbing his mother, sister, Osceola deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man admitted to stabbing and killing his own mother and hurting his sister during an attack at a home near Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies identified the accused killer as Matthew Sisley, 21, on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said they...
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
WESH
Murder victim found in drainage ditch in 1995 identified as missing Florida mom
YEMASSEE, S.C. — A murder victim found in a drainage ditch in South Carolina in 1995 has been identified as a Florida woman. According to WSAV, the woman, now identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, was found dead wearing only her underwear in a drainage ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, in 1995.
