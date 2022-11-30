Leesburg police raided a homeless encampment arresting five people who had been previously ordered to vacate the premises. The police had been contacted by an investment firm regarding homeless people living on their lots. The properties are located on Michigan Avenue, Picciola Road and Park Holland Road. The six lots border each other and are heavily wooded. The officers made contact with eight people on the property on Saturday and served them with written trespass notices. Officer said they would be back on Sunday and that if they were still on the property they would be arrested.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO