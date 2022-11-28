Read full article on original website
Related
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
KTBS
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Not only are these cases increasing, but they are more severe than traditional heart failure cases and...
KTBS
Health Highlights: Dec. 1, 2022
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. FDA may revise blood donor rules for gay men. The current policy requires men...
KTBS
(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: IMPORTANCE OF AWARENESS ON WORLD AIDS DAY
It's World AIDS Day. In today's Health Minute, more on a new US strategy to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic that was announced today, how far we've come in AIDS treatment and prevention, and why there's still work left to be done.
KTBS
HIV vaccine candidate induces immune response in early clinical trial: 'An important step forward'
An experimental HIV vaccine has been found to induce broadly neutralizing antibodies among a small group of volunteers in a Phase 1 study. The findings suggest that a two-dose regimen of the vaccine given eight weeks apart can elicit immune responses against the human immunodeficiency virus. The clinical trial results,...
Comments / 0