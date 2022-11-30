ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Kamiah, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kamiah.

The Lapwai High School basketball team will have a game with Kamiah High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Lapwai High School
Kamiah High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lapwai High School basketball team will have a game with Kamiah High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.

Lapwai High School
Kamiah High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

