Kamiah, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kamiah.
The Lapwai High School basketball team will have a game with Kamiah High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Lapwai High School
Kamiah High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Lapwai High School basketball team will have a game with Kamiah High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
Lapwai High School
Kamiah High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
