Thousand Oaks, CA

Ventura, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Thousand Oaks High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Thousand Oaks High School
Buena High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

High School Soccer PRO

Oxnard, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Oxnard. The Riverside Preparatory High School soccer team will have a game with Rio Mesa High School on December 03, 2022, 10:30:00. The Victor Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Rio Mesa High School on December 03, 2022, 14:30:00.
OXNARD, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend

SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District

Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
SANTA ANA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher Leon Lewandowski and his students collected 39 new pajama sets for infants in the 13th annual Scholastic Books "Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive". The post Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Holiday cruises announced for 2022 Ventura Parade of Lights, Harbor Lights

This holiday season, Island Packers will be offering seasonal cruises for family and friends, as well as group functions. Ventura Harbor holiday cruises and whale watching trips are offered during the winter season. Options include:. One-hour Holiday Lights Harbor Cruise in Ventura Harbor. Cruise of the Ventura Keys to view...
VENTURA, CA
laloyolan.com

4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note

A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Updates on the Forthcoming Montecito and State Street Taquerias

••• I ran into Ramon Velazquez while I was leaving Corazón Comedor the other day, and he gave me a few updates on his many projects: 1) The restaurant in the Montecito Country Mart will now be called Taco Roma (after the Mexico City neighborhood), not Alma Fonda Fina, and the soonest we can hope it’ll open is spring. 2) He is indeed taking over the food program at the M. Special taproom on State Street (Ortega/Cota); it’ll be known as Beast Tacos. 3) Neither of the two projects with Chris Chiarappa—one in the former Romanti-Ezer building (above) at Chapala and Ortega and the other in Goleta’s Turnpike Center—is happening. The improvements required at the Romanti-Ezer building are just too extensive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes

Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
