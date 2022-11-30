ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Is ‘Fearful’ 1 of Queen Elizabeth’s Most-Trusted Aides Could Expose Him for Revenge, Commentator Says

By Michelle Kapusta
 3 days ago

Prince Harry is expected to drop some bombshells about his family in his upcoming memoir. Now though there are reports that he’s “fearful” one person, who was very close to his late grandmother for years, could turn the tables and reveal some things publicly that he never wanted to get out.

Here’s what a royal commentator said about one of Queen Elizabeth II ‘s top aides doing just that and why they may want revenge against the Duke of Sussex .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmxUq_0jRpTOJj00
Prince Harry leaves after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Which one of the queen’s aides Prince Harry clashed with

Angela Kelly was not only the late monarch’s Personal Assistant and Senior Dresser, she was also one of her closest confidants. Kelly began working for the royal household in the ’90s and was promoted to her role working alongside the queen in 2002.

Prior to his wedding in 2018, Prince Harry reportedly clashed with Kelly over which wedding tiara his bride-to-be Meghan Markle was going to wear when they said “I do.”

In the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family , Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote about that conflict between Harry and his grandmother’s dressmaker. Scobie and Durand explained that the prince was upset with Kelly because he felt like she was “dragging her feet in helping Meghan obtain access to her chosen tiara for a hair trial” before their big day.

Harry ‘fears’ Kelly could seek revenge in public way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jakGO_0jRpTOJj00
Angela Kelly is seen during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kelly and her former boss were so close that the queen granted her special permission to author three book about her time working in the royal household. Two of those books were already published and now another is said to be in the works.

On his YouTube channel Neil Sean’s Daily News Headlines , the commentator claimed that what Kelly might put in her next book has Prince Harry worried.

“One of the late queen’s closest confidants was none other than the personal dresser Angela Kelly,” Sean stated (per Express ). “According to a very good source, it is Angela that Harry now fears the most. She had a three-book deal, two books have already come out. According to the Palace, Ms. Kelly has gone on holiday touring the U.S. But others are suggesting she is putting pen to paper on her third book. We know that the late monarch would have discussed many private things with Angela, and this is worrying Prince Harry.”

Not only did the duke and Kelly disagree in the lead-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, but Sean believes that Kelly was likely one of those people Harry was referring to when he voiced concerns in an interview over whether the queen had “the right people around her.” Sean explained: “This could be Ms. Kelly’s opportunity to give her own version of events and personal thoughts on Megxit, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as well as Prince Andrew. She could not have been closer to the queen. She is someone Harry should be very nervous of.”

Kelly previously angered King Charles with something she put in one book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4gOj_0jRpTOJj00
King Charles III attends the presentation of addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall | HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims

Kelly already put something in one of her earlier books that rubbed another royal the wrong way.

According to Daily Mail editor-at-large Richard Kay, King Charles III wasn’t happy with some photographs Kelly shared in one of her previously published books. In a column for the publication Kay wrote: “Charles was dismayed when Miss Kelly … was unusually granted permission to author a series of books about her life with the queen, which were billed as providing a unique insight into the ‘true and lasting connection’ between the two women.

“Although the books were confined to Angela’s area of expertise — namely the queen’s wardrobe … and were largely innocuous, Charles was horrified by some of the informal photographs that were used to illustrate them, including one in which the queen was seated on a chaise longue with her feet up.”

Comments / 41

kitty-o
3d ago

well when you set forth to reveal family secrets expect your past to be dragged through the mud as well. what Harry it's okay for you to expose secrets as long as nothing is exposed of you. it's sad the path he has taken.

Reply(1)
38
Rita Thomas
3d ago

I use to think he was a straight up guy and for him to do that to his family for money 💰well one day all your money 💰is going to be gone and so will that thing you are married to

Reply(3)
29
Puppyluv
3d ago

He and wife are bargaining on the royal family never saying anything. Then they can lie to get money and try to become an A lister. No one should buy this book, watch the documentary or listen to their podcast.

Reply(3)
18
