Three charged in Owensboro crime spree; police looking for one more
Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.
14news.com
EPD: 2 men arrested at UE baseball field for trespassing and drug possession
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men Friday afternoon at a University of Evansville Baseball Field building for trespassing and drug possession. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Friday to 3400 East Division Street that led them to the University of Evansville Baseball Field.
14news.com
Juvenile arrested after man was robbed and shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile has been charged with assault and robbery after a shooting that happened last week in Henderson. Police say the man was trying to sell marijuana in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave. when he was shot. They say his injuries were not life threatening.
One dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Coroner's Office has confirmed that one person is dead following an accidental shooting in the parking lot of River City Pawn.
MPD: Woman charged with mail theft arrested
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville woman charged with mail theft has been arrested. On November 24, the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to a theft complaint in the 800 block of Hopewell Street. MPD says the homeowner told them she had received a notification from her doorbell camera that it had detected motion on […]
More information released on Garfield Avenue shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have provided more information about the Garfield shooting. Police say on November 25, at about 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue while trying to sell marijuana. Officers say on December 1, a male juvenile was charged with Assault 1st and Robbery […]
k105.com
Police close Beaver Dam ‘drug house,’ suspect arrested
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force have shut down a major drug dealer in Beaver Dam. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said, “The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force would like to inform the customers of 405 West 2nd Street Apartment #7 that it is now ‘CLOSED’ for business.”
14news.com
HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, during a vehicle crash, one driver fled the scene of the accident while under the influence Friday night. According to a press release, just before 7 p.m., Henderson Police responded to a multiple vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Zion Road. Officials say...
wevv.com
Man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment while victim was asleep
An Evansville man is facing a burglary charge after an incident that happened Wednesday. Evansville Police Department officers were called to the White Oak Manor apartments off of North St. Joseph Avenue to investigate a burglary. When police arrived, they say the property manager told them that the suspect was...
wevv.com
Five charged after guns, cash, and marijuana seized in Evansville search, affidavit says
Five people were arrested on Wednesday after investigators say they found guns, ammo, marijuana, scales, and more during a search at a home in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that detectives with the VIPER Unit and the Joint Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on South Roosevelt Drive off of Washington Avenue on Wednesday.
YAHOO!
Update: Court sets $250,000 bond for Evansville teen accused of multiple rapes
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville teenager is accused of raping, choking or otherwise assaulting multiple young girls, according to six affidavits of probable cause filed Friday. The girls reportedly told Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office deputies the teenager would force them to engage in sex despite repeated protests for him to stop. Some described multiple instances of sexual assault.
14news.com
ISP: Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she drove away during a traffic stop. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 10:33 p.m. Officials with Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall when they noticed her plates were...
14news.com
By the numbers: Fentanyl deaths match car accident deaths from 2021 in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Isaiah Easely died, with a drug overdose being the initial reason for the original 911 call. Although the cause of death is yet to be determined, officials say they believe drugs, possibly fentanyl, were involved. In the past...
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
WBKO
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrest woman for drug operation in her house
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was arrested by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force on drug charges. Officials say authorities executed a search warrant at an apartment on 405 West 2nd Street at Beaver Dam, where detectives found Selina Hamilton inside the residence.
14news.com
Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday outside River City Pawn on the Henderson strip. Police say the man was in his truck, and a gun accidentally went off while he was loading it. Friday,...
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
Evansville man pleads guilty to drunk driving
(WEHT) - An Evansville man accused of slamming his car into the median of the Lloyd Expressway several times then trying to trade-in his car at an Evansville car dealership has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and public intoxication charges.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities in Henderson are working to get fentanyl off the streets after several overdose deaths. This comes after officials say a 21-year-old was found dead and they believe the drug is to blame. An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape.
14news.com
Dispatch: Restaurant fire in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
