ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump ordered to testify in defamation case brought by woman who says he raped her

By Ilya S. Savenok
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvWyT_0jRpTFNC00
Journalist E. Jean Carroll, seen here at a conference in New York in 2019, says Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Donald Trump must testify in April as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, a court said Tuesday.

The former US president, 76, faces twin allegations of rape and defamation in a case dating back to 2019 and brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who is now 78.

Both sides presented depositions in October before Judge Lewis Kaplan and on Tuesday he signed an order setting April 10 as the start of the defamation trial, as sought by Carroll.

Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, sued then-president Trump for defamation in a New York civil court in 2019.

In an excerpt of her book published by New York Magazine that year, Carroll said she was raped by Trump in the changing room at the luxury Bergdorf Goodman department store on Fifth Avenue in New York in the mid-1990s.

Trump denied the accusation, saying Carroll was "not my type" and that she was "totally lying." Carroll sued him over that latter remark.

Trump has said he never met Carroll and his lawyers have argued that Trump had immunity since he was president in 2019.

At the time Carroll could not seek to have Trump charged with rape because the statute of limitations for the alleged offense had expired.

But a new law has since taken effect in New York that protects victims of sexual assault decades after attacks may have occurred. It gives sexual assault victims in New York state a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers even when the abuse occurred long ago.

So lawyers for Carroll filed an upgraded civil suit last Thursday that accuses Trump of battery, "when he forcibly raped and groped" her, and for defamation in a post on his Truth Social platform last month where he denied the alleged rape.

This suit seeks a civil trial in 2023 and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for psychological harm, pain and suffering, loss of dignity and damage to her reputation.

The introduction to the new lawsuit states: "Roughly 27 years ago, playful banter at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City took a dark turn when Defendant Donald J. Trump seized Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll, forced her up against a dressing room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her."

The trial now scheduled for April concerns only the defamation allegation.

In her new complaint, Carroll reiterated that she remained silent for more than 20 years out of fear of reprisals but changed her mind after the #MeToo movement beginning in 2017 against violence toward women.

Trump's lawyer in the case, Alina Habba, said last Thursday that she respects and admires those who come forward under the new New York state law.

But "this case is unfortunately an abuse of the purpose of this Act which creates a terrible precedent running the risk of delegitimizing credibility of actual victims," Habba said.

In his October 12 posting on his Truth Social account, Trump said Carroll "completely made up a story that I met her at the doors" of Bergdorf Goodman. "It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me."

Comments / 7

General's Daughter
3d ago

Wonder how he is going to prolong this testimony and try to get out of it!!!! He will get one of his trump/mcCONALL lawyers to stop it somehow!!! Deflect, Deflect, Deflect!!! MAY JUSTICE SOMEHOW BE SERVED!!! Hope he has to provide a DNA Sample!! She has proof!!!!

Reply(4)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Daily Beast

Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Sentences: Trump Gets to Run Again ‘And These 2 Idiots Are Going to Prison’

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple at the center of USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, after being convicted of tax fraud and various versions of conspiracy to commit fraud. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked that a certain other former reality star hasn’t also gotten charged.
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says

Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
TheDailyBeast

Epstein Victim: Dershowitz Isn’t Exonerated, No Matter What He Says

Last week, Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, settled her defamation suit against the financier’s one-time friend and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, whom she’d long accused of sexual assault. As part of the deal, Dershowitz dropped his countersuit against her and his countersuit against lawyer David Boies, who had separately sued Dershowitz for defamation.Moments after the ink was dry, the media published statements from the parties. In her remarks, Giuffre said she “long believed” that Epstein trafficked her to Dershowitz but she “may have made a mistake” in identifying the Harvard professor emeritus as one of her abusers.Dershowitz wasted no...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Daily Beast

Donald Trump’s Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Files New Lawsuit Under Adult Survivors Act

E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, brought a new lawsuit against the former president on Thursday—minutes after a new New York statute, the “Adult Survivors Act,” took effect to allow victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. Carroll is seeking an unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harm, dignity loss and reputation damage caused by Trump, the lawsuit said, according to the Associated Press.
NEW YORK STATE
AFP

AFP

97K+
Followers
36K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy