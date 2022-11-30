Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
Illinois quick hits: Dollar Tree fined; Chicago towing cars parked overnight
OSHA fines Dollar Tree $364,000 for safety violations. Federal workplace safety inspectors have fined Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. for violations at its Matteson location. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued $364,000 in penalties for several violations, including blocked walkways, stacked boxes over six feet, and electrical panels obstructed by stacked merchandise.
wgnradio.com
Could banks reimburse customers for Zelle scams?
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about what banks plan to do about the recent Zelle scams and an increase in Medicare open enrollment scams. He also shares details about checking with your doctor’s office before paying a bill.
newschannel20.com
63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas
If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
Is panhandling legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
Illinois Democrats working to outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the bill would raise the age at which a resident can purchase a gun to 21. The proposal has been in the […]
You’ll Never Hear Music Play At An Illinois Aldi Store–Here’s Why
Back in the day, when I was employed as a substandard stock-boy and grocery bagger at Pineway Supermarket in Oregon, Illinois, the store constantly had music playing in the background. That was appreciated by country music fans, and fairly well tolerated by those of us who aren't. As a matter...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Dems Introduce Gun Control Bill Targeting Assault Weapons, Age Restrictions
Illinois House Democrats have introduced a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and wounding more than 48...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Some warn of higher taxes with plan to pay down Illinois’ unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Economic analysts and lawmakers are speaking out against a plan to pay down the state’s unemployment debt, claiming it could raise taxes. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s remaining $1.3 billion unemployment debt and then some.
newschannel20.com
State representatives discuss fentanyl on communities
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — State Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) joined advocates Thursday morning to discuss the impact of fentanyl on communities across the state. Participants at Thursday's discussion discussed how the narcotic fentanyl has wreaked havoc on their families and the state along with resources available for those...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment, COVID Testing
A key monoclonal antibody once used to treat some people with COVID is no longer recommended for use in the U.S. under a new order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As the weather gets colder, flu season is also worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception.
