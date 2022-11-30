Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
bridgton.com
Planners hear plans for 17-unit Mountain Road condo development
A 17-unit condominium project proposed by Dan Harden of Picarden LLC was presented to the Bridgton Planning Board at last Tuesday’s public hearing. Harden recused himself from the Planning Board as Craig Burgess, a senior project manager for Sebago Technics, Inc., outlined the proposed development on an approximately 9.89-acre site off Mountain Road.
WGME
Gov. Mills plans to unveil heating assistance plan early next week
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A plan to provide heating assistance to low-income, and possibly middle-income, Mainers could be unveiled early next week. The governor indicated the proposal might be finalized this week but says negotiations are still ongoing with legislative leaders. This week, Governor Janet Mills was expected to release a...
mainebiz.biz
A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades
Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
Maine’s First Indoor Farm Will Produce Year-Round Growth in Heart of Westbrook
Westbrook, Maine will soon be welcoming a new development that will positively affect the city, our state, and the future of farming. As shared by WMTW, a six-floor, 75-foot indoor farm will be built in the heart of Westbrook and if all goes as planned, it will be up and running within the next two years.
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
WGME
Portland to present plan for food trucks in city
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland city staff plan to present their recommendations for next year’s food truck program to the Parks Commission Thursday evening. This year was a pilot program for food trucks, which relocated them from the roadway to a parking lot on the Eastern Prom over the summer.
WGME
Kennebunkport lights up lobster trap Christmas tree
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A one-of-a kind Christmas tree in Kennebunkport is all lit up. As is tradition in Cape Porpose, the lobster trap tree is up again this year. Organizers say Mark Dufoe was the person who erected the tree for about 25 years. He passed away this year, and...
Warm Up in Heated Snow Globes After Sledding, Ice Skating on This Maine Farm
‘Tis the season for winter activities and Maine is the outdoor adventure hub for all things snow. We’re the hot spot for hiking and water sports in the warmer months and we have the terrain for skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more all winter long. There are reasons our state...
WPFO
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
Local organizations continue push to create housing for asylum seekers
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments is ramping back up its fundraising efforts as part of a plan to help create new transitional housing units for asylum seekers. "We have an opportunity here to resettle families here in our community who will invigorate our workforce and...
mainebiz.biz
Augusta printer purchases even faster press
J.S. McCarthy Printers in Augusta recently purchased an offset press that it said is the fastest machinery of its type in the world and the first of its kind to be installed in the U.S. The company, founded as a commercial printer in 1947, has been focused of late on...
WGME
Maine school works to fill need as pilot shortage impacts regional flights nationwide
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Regional airports across the country are feeling the impacts of an ongoing pilot shortage, and Maine is no exception. According to the Regional Airline Association, airports in Maine have seen a 20-25 percent reduction in flights, on average, since 2019. The agency says regional airlines provide 87...
NECN
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
Winter tires vs. all-season: What's best for winter in Maine?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As winter in Maine rapidly approaches, now is the perfect time to consider which tires may benefit your driving needs the best when snow hits the ground. "All-season is a little bit of a misnomer," Tim Winkeler said, as he walked NEWS CENTER Maine through...
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
Augusta, Maine Area Family Looking For Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
WGME
Lewiston students create ornaments to be featured in national Christmas tree display
LEWISTON (WGME) – Students at Robert V. Connors Elementary School in Lewiston are making ornaments to represent Maine in the national Christmas tree display in Washington D.C. The students are creating their ornaments to highlight themes such as belonging and inclusivity. They're using Maine icons like lobsters and pine...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Longfellow Hotel to Open in Portland, Maine Summer 2023
Maine-based, family-owned hospitality group Uncommon Hospitality announce their newest project, The Longfellow Hotel, designed in partnership with New York-based design firm Post Company. Opening in Summer 2023, The Longfellow will be Post Company’s first hotel in Maine delivering a distinctive design and new wellness offering to the city of Portland. The property will be the first independent full-service hotel to open in Portland in 20 years and is the namesake of famed Portland poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
WGME
Saco River Brewing to release 'P-Funk' fermented in Charlie Lopresti's giant pumpkin
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- The beer being fermented inside CBS13 Charlie Lopresti's giant pumpkin will be available for tasting at Saco River Brewing in Fryeburg on Saturday. Saco River Brewing says “P-Funk” will be available for a tasting from 12-8 p.m. P-Funk is an amber ale fermented inside Charlie’s...
