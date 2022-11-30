ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planners hear plans for 17-unit Mountain Road condo development

A 17-unit condominium project proposed by Dan Harden of Picarden LLC was presented to the Bridgton Planning Board at last Tuesday’s public hearing. Harden recused himself from the Planning Board as Craig Burgess, a senior project manager for Sebago Technics, Inc., outlined the proposed development on an approximately 9.89-acre site off Mountain Road.
BRIDGTON, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills plans to unveil heating assistance plan early next week

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A plan to provide heating assistance to low-income, and possibly middle-income, Mainers could be unveiled early next week. The governor indicated the proposal might be finalized this week but says negotiations are still ongoing with legislative leaders. This week, Governor Janet Mills was expected to release a...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades

Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Portland to present plan for food trucks in city

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland city staff plan to present their recommendations for next year’s food truck program to the Parks Commission Thursday evening. This year was a pilot program for food trucks, which relocated them from the roadway to a parking lot on the Eastern Prom over the summer.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Kennebunkport lights up lobster trap Christmas tree

KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A one-of-a kind Christmas tree in Kennebunkport is all lit up. As is tradition in Cape Porpose, the lobster trap tree is up again this year. Organizers say Mark Dufoe was the person who erected the tree for about 25 years. He passed away this year, and...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WPFO

Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Augusta printer purchases even faster press

J.S. McCarthy Printers in Augusta recently purchased an offset press that it said is the fastest machinery of its type in the world and the first of its kind to be installed in the U.S. The company, founded as a commercial printer in 1947, has been focused of late on...
AUGUSTA, ME
NECN

Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay

Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine

Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
CASCO, ME
Q97.9

Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
HEBRON, ME
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Longfellow Hotel to Open in Portland, Maine Summer 2023

Maine-based, family-owned hospitality group Uncommon Hospitality announce their newest project, The Longfellow Hotel, designed in partnership with New York-based design firm Post Company. Opening in Summer 2023, The Longfellow will be Post Company’s first hotel in Maine delivering a distinctive design and new wellness offering to the city of Portland. The property will be the first independent full-service hotel to open in Portland in 20 years and is the namesake of famed Portland poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
PORTLAND, ME

